Pakistan batter's suspension revoked after being cleared of rape charges, set to play in T20 league Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revoked the suspension of batter Haider Ali after being cleared of rape allegations in September. He has not played any competitive cricket since being suspended, but will now feature in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

New Delhi:

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revoked its suspension on cricketer Haider Ali. For the unversed, he was provisionally suspended by the board over the rape allegations in Manchester earlier this year. However, he was cleared of those allegations in September. During this period, Haider didn't play any competitive cricket, but the PCB confirmed on Wednesday that his suspension has been revoked.

The batter has been issued the NOC to play in the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), alongside Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Khawaja Nafay and Ehsanaullah.

Haider Ali was with the Pakistan Shaheens squad on the tour of England when a UK-born Pakistani woman filed charges of rape against him with the Manchester city police. So far, the 25-year-old has played 35 T20Is and two ODIs, scoring 505 and 42 runs respectively.

Haider Ali hasn't played for Pakistan since October 2023

Haider Ali hasn't played for Pakistan since October 2023, and his last outing for the country was against Afghanistan in a T20I in Hangzhou during the Asian Games. Moreover, the last of his two ODI appearances came way back in November 202,0 and he hasn't been picked in the format in the last five years.

However, he has been active playing for Pakistan Shaheens and in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for the Islamabad United. As far as his BPL career is concerned, Haider Ali has turned up in 13 matches and scored 213 runs in 12 innings at an average of 26.62 and a strike rate of 178.99, but is yet to register a single fifty-plus score.

With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, Haider will be itching to put his best foot forward to stake his claim for a place in the squad.

