Suryakumar Yadav downplays hype around Usman Tariq ahead of IND vs PAK in T20 World Cup

Colombo:

Hubbub around Usman Tariq dominates grabs attention ahead of IND vs PAK, Suryakumar Yadav downplays the hype

As the T20 World Cup 2026 showdown between India and Pakistan approaches in Colombo, much of the chatter has focused on Pakistan’s new spin sensation, Usman Tariq, rather than the clash itself. At 28, Tariq has played just four T20Is, picking up 11 wickets at an economy rate of 5.93. The numbers are impressive, but whether he can truly thrive against a top batting side like India’s remains an open question.

Tariq’s slingy action, with its unusual pause at the crease, makes him difficult to read and a potential game-changer for Pakistan. Yet, inexperience against elite batting units leaves uncertainty over whether he can handle the pressure of one of cricket’s biggest rivalries. Despite that, the mystery spinner is already being hailed as Pakistan’s key threat, sparking extensive discussion among former players and ex-umpires on tactics India might employ.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav, however, is keeping things simple. Speaking ahead of the clash, he stressed the team’s readiness and downplayed the hype surrounding Tariq. He emphasised that the Indian team has prepared specifically for bowlers with unconventional actions and will implement strategies accordingly.

“If you get an out-of-syllabus question in the exams, you don't leave it; you try to answer that. That's what we will look to do. And it's not that we haven't practised against bowlers with unusual action – we will plan and practice accordingly,” Suryakumar said in the pre-match press conference.

India likely to play extra spinner

India are very likely to play Kuldeep Yadav in the clash against Pakistan. Suryakumar indicated that in the press conference. If the star spinner eventually gets picked, the team management might drop Arshdeep Singh from the playing XI as the pace line-up will be built around Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, with Shivam Dube chipping in, if required.

Washington Sundar is another option that the team management can try. His batting could come in handy as India have struggled to play spin lately.