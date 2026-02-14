Which pitch will be used for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash?

New Delhi:

The highly-anticipated India-Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 clash is set to take place in less than 24 hours from now as two Asian giants look to give it their all in the upcoming fixture in Colombo. The face-off was uncertain after the Pakistani government had instructed its team to boycott the group fixture against India in support of Bangladesh.

However, the Pakistani regime opted to reverse its decision following meetings between the ICC, PCB and BCB and gave a go-ahead to the fixture. The fixture is now set to take place as fans wait in anticipation for the two teams to be in action.

Which pitch will be used for the fixture?

Meanwhile, the India vs Pakistan fixture will be played on a used surface at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The pitch where the two Asian sides will lock horns was the same one that was in play for the Zimbabwe-Australia fixture on February 13. That was a day game where the Chevrons stunned the mighty Aussies by 23 runs after putting up 169/2 on the board batting first.

The surface would likely be slow and assist the spinners, as it generally has been the case at the R Premadasa Stadium.

Abhishek Sharma set to play against Pakistan: Suryakumar Yadav revealed

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha hoped for Abhishek Sharma to play in the clash as he wants a full-strength Indian line-up. Suryakumar was also asked whether the hard-hitting opener would recover in time for the fixture after having missed the previous match against Namibia due to a stomach bug. "If Pak wants us to play Abhishek, then done. He will play tomorrow,” Suryakumar said.

SKY stays tight-lipped on handshake with Pakistan

Meanwhile, the Indian skipper was also asked about the possibility of a handshake between the teams, pivoting from their Asia Cup 2025 stand-off, where the Indian team avoided the exchange of hands with their Pakistani counterparts. SKY remained tight-lipped on the matter. "Wait for 24 hours. Eat well, sleep well, we will see tomorrow," SKY said in the press conference on the eve of the game.

