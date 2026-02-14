Aiden Markram shatters major records as South Africa continue stellar run vs New Zealand in T20 World Cups

New Delhi:

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram shattered major records as his side continued its brilliant run against New Zealand in the T20 World Cups. Markram scored a blistering unbeaten 86 from 44 balls as the Proteas chased down 176 in their Group D encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Saturday, February 14.

Markram fiery knock and handy contributions from Quinton de Kock (20 from 14 balls), Ryan Rickelton (21 from 11 balls), Dewald Brevis (21 from 17 balls) and David Miller (24 from 17 balls) mowed the target down with ease as the 2024 finalists bagged their third win in the tournament with seven wickets in hand and 17 balls to spare.

While the Proteas bossed the outing, captain Markram created a few records during the chase. The 31-year-old has hit the fastest fifty by a South African in T20 World Cup history, breaking the previous record held by Quinton de Kock. Markram's fifty came off just 19 deliveries, while de Kock had slammed a 21-ball half-ton during the 2016 World Cup against England.

Markram's 19-ball fifty is also the joint-fastest fifty by a captain in T20 World Cup history, as he is levelled alongside Rohit Sharma and Dasun Shanaka.

Markram's unbeaten 86 is also the highest score by a South African captain in the history of the 20-over World Cup, well past former skipper AB de Villiers' 69.

Highest score by South African captain in T20 World Cups:

1 - Aiden Markram: 86* vs New Zealand in 2026

2 - AB de Villiers: 69* vs England in 2014

3 - Aiden Markram: 59 vs Canada in 2026

4 - Faf du Plessis: 58 vs India in 2014

4 - Temba Bavuma: 46 vs Sri Lanka in 2021

South Africa stay unbeaten against New Zealand

Meanwhile, South Africa continue bossing New Zealand as they have never lost a T20 World Cup match to them. This was their fifth straight win against the Kiwis, a run that began in 2007 and is still on. This is the joint second-biggest winning streak against a team in the T20 World Cups.

Most matches in T20 World Cups vs an opposition without a win:

6 Ban vs Aus

6 Ban vs Pak

5 Ban vs Ind

5 NZ vs SA*