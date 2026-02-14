Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. 'Jail possible': Nishikant Dubey predicts long legal ordeal for TMC's Mahua Moitra in Aap Ki Adalat

'Jail possible': Nishikant Dubey predicts long legal ordeal for TMC's Mahua Moitra in Aap Ki Adalat

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu
Published: ,Updated:

Nishikant Dubey disclosed recent run-ins with Mahua Moitra, from a wedding encounter to several cross-aisle conversations, plus four or five go-betweens lobbying him on her side. "Ek shaadi mein woh mujh se mili thi," he recalled, noting he checked with party elders for direction.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey.
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey. Image Source : INDIA TV
New Delhi:

In a riveting episode of Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey dropped bombshells about his longstanding feud with Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, detailing the 'cash-for-query' allegations that triggered her Lok Sabha expulsion on his Ethics Committee complaint. Dubey painted a vivid picture of their interactions and the unrelenting legal storm ahead, framing it as an inescapable 'party fight.'

Wedding meetings and failed negotiations

Nishikant Dubey revealed recent encounters with Mahua Moitra, including a meeting at a wedding and multiple cross-party chats, with four or five intermediaries approaching him on her behalf. "Ek shaadi mein woh mujh se mili thi," he shared, explaining how he sought guidance from party seniors. They declared it "party ki ladaai" post-Parliament's decision, allowing talks but highlighting Dubey's reputation as an unofficial party spokesperson. "No saam, daam, dand and bhed can stop you- the fight continues," a leader advised, stalling any progress, "Isliye baat aagey nahin badhi."

Dire 'cash-for-query' forecast

Turning to the scandal, Nishikant Dubey warned of an imminent chargesheet, backed by Parliament's expulsion, Supreme Court (SC) approval, and Lokpal scrutiny. "If proved, she'll face seven years in jail and a six-year election ban- wasting nearly 15 years of her career," he predicted, delivering a grim prognostication for his bête noire.

Personal vendetta parallels

Nishikant Dubey likened Mahua Moitra's plight to his own, noting Jharkhand's Hemant Soren government has unleashed 52 cases against him, his 87-year-old mother, wife and brother. "They have already splurged Rs 60-70 crore on lawyers and litigation," he charged, underscoring the political weaponisation of probes.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aap Ki Adalat Mahua Moitra Aap Ki Adalat Latest Aap Ki Adalat Latest Episode Nishikant Dubey
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\