'Jail possible': Nishikant Dubey predicts long legal ordeal for TMC's Mahua Moitra in Aap Ki Adalat

New Delhi:

In a riveting episode of Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey dropped bombshells about his longstanding feud with Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, detailing the 'cash-for-query' allegations that triggered her Lok Sabha expulsion on his Ethics Committee complaint. Dubey painted a vivid picture of their interactions and the unrelenting legal storm ahead, framing it as an inescapable 'party fight.'

Wedding meetings and failed negotiations

Nishikant Dubey revealed recent encounters with Mahua Moitra, including a meeting at a wedding and multiple cross-party chats, with four or five intermediaries approaching him on her behalf. "Ek shaadi mein woh mujh se mili thi," he shared, explaining how he sought guidance from party seniors. They declared it "party ki ladaai" post-Parliament's decision, allowing talks but highlighting Dubey's reputation as an unofficial party spokesperson. "No saam, daam, dand and bhed can stop you- the fight continues," a leader advised, stalling any progress, "Isliye baat aagey nahin badhi."

Dire 'cash-for-query' forecast

Turning to the scandal, Nishikant Dubey warned of an imminent chargesheet, backed by Parliament's expulsion, Supreme Court (SC) approval, and Lokpal scrutiny. "If proved, she'll face seven years in jail and a six-year election ban- wasting nearly 15 years of her career," he predicted, delivering a grim prognostication for his bête noire.

Personal vendetta parallels

Nishikant Dubey likened Mahua Moitra's plight to his own, noting Jharkhand's Hemant Soren government has unleashed 52 cases against him, his 87-year-old mother, wife and brother. "They have already splurged Rs 60-70 crore on lawyers and litigation," he charged, underscoring the political weaponisation of probes.