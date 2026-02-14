Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Shahid Afridi among others call for urgent care as Imran Khan's health deteriorates

New Delhi:

Former Pakistan captain and ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to be shifted to a hospital as concerns mount over his health. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, a government minister, announced on X that ‘considering his health, it has been decided to shift him to hospital and form a medical board.’

The announcement comes amid growing pressure from opposition lawmakers, who have staged a sit-in at Parliament House demanding proper medical care for Imran. Notably, the 73-year-old has spent months in virtual solitary confinement.

His legal team says he has lost most of the vision in his right eye following an eye infection and has accused the authorities of neglect, a claim the government denies. In the meantime, many former cricketers have rallied in support of their former skipper.

Former cricketers post their concern

“It is heartbreaking to hear our skipper Imran Khan going through health issues. I sincerely hope the authorities take this seriously and ensure he receives the best possible medical care. Wishing him strength, a speedy recovery, and a full return to good health,” legendary pacer Wasim Akram wrote on X.

Waqar Younis echoed the sentiment, posting, “Putting politics aside, our national hero who gave us our greatest glory on the sporting field, a cancer hospital [which] helped so many, including my own mother, is suffering a health emergency and requires urgent treatment. I humbly request the related authorities he gets the appropriate treatment in a timely manner. Get well soon skipper."

Shoaib Akhtar, who recently spent three months in the United States fundraising for Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital founded by Imran, said, "I'm deeply saddened to hear the news of him losing vision in his eye. I hope he gets the best treatment and I'm wishing him a speedy recovery."

Shahid Afridi emphasised that medical access is "a basic right and should be provisioned." Ramiz Raja, who caught Imran’s winning delivery in the 1992 World Cup and later served as PCB chairman, added, "Seeing Imran Khan suffer and lose vision in one eye is an emotional meltdown!" Mohammad Hafeez and former India batter Ajay Jadeja also joined calls for urgent care.

Imran was arrested in August 2023 and sentenced on multiple charges that he and his supporters say are politically motivated. The hospital transfer comes as the cricketing world watches closely and the opposition continues to press the government for immediate medical attention.

