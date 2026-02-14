Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam rejects ICC's invitation for IND vs PAK clash in T20 World Cup

Colombo:

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Aminul Islam Bulbul will not be attending Sunday’s high-profile T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Aminul, who had received an invitation from the International Cricket Council, decided at the last minute to return to Dhaka, citing Bangladesh’s absence from the tournament as his reason for pulling out.

BCB umpires committee chairman Iftekhar Rahman confirmed the decision to Cricbuzz on Saturday.

"I spoke with Aminul Islam. Since Bangladesh isn't in it, he said, 'Why should I go there just to watch the match?' So he refused. Maybe at first he said he would go, but later realised if Bangladesh isn't playing, what's the point of going unnecessarily," Rahman said.

The Bangladesh withdrawal stems from concerns over playing matches in India. Asif Nazrul, an adviser to the Bangladesh government, clarified that the team would only participate if their fixtures were moved outside India. The decision meant Bangladesh missed the tournament entirely, a first in T20 World Cup history. Scotland were brought in as a replacement, filling the slot left vacant by Bangladesh.

What triggered the controversy?

Bangladesh’s absence triggered a wider controversy. Kolkata Knight Riders released Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL squad following a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Mustafizur, who had been signed for Rs 9.20 crore, making him the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history, was subsequently omitted from the tournament.

Meanwhile, Aminul had played a key role in facilitating dialogue between the BCB, ICC, and Pakistan Cricket Board in Lahore. These discussions ultimately led Pakistan to reverse its initial boycott threat, agreeing to play India.

Aminul expressed gratitude to Pakistan for standing by Bangladesh but stressed the importance of proceeding with the fixture. After Pakistan’s government initially announced its intention to boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh, Aminul travelled to Lahore and met ICC Deputy Chairman Imran Khwaja and PCB chief Naqvi to defuse the situation.

