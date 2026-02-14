IND vs PAK pitch report: How will surface at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo play for T20 World Cup 2026?

Colombo:

When India and Pakistan meet at a World Cup, form often takes a back seat to nerve. The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo is bracing for that familiar surge of anticipation as the two sides collide in the T20 World Cup 2026.

The lead-up has taken an interesting turn. Instead of the usual talk around batting giants or pace spearheads, much of the conversation has revolved around Pakistan’s newest spin prospect, Usman Tariq. Four T20Is old, the 28-year-old has already claimed 11 wickets at an economy of 5.93. Even though the numbers are tidy, the curiosity around him is louder still.

Tariq’s slingy release and that noticeable pause before delivery have made him a talking point well beyond team meetings. Several former cricketers and pundits have already shared their perspective on his action and spoken on the legalities, but the biggest question is whether he can do it against India, on a night when the margins feel thinner and the spotlight harsher.

Pakistan are set to depend heavily on their spinners and that’s no secret. Their batting unit looks bleak on paper, as apart from Sahibzada Farhan, no cricketer has established their authority so far. Babar Azam’s struggle is a chapter of its own, as his spot in the playing XI needs to be studied. Spin is their only weapon as things stand.

Especially when the Suraykumar Yadav-led side has struggled against spinners lately. Both USA and Namibia have put the team on the back-foot during the middle overs. On the eve of the clash against Pakistan, the Indian players were spotted training against the spinners as the captain himself bowled to Abhishek Sharma with a pause in his action, similar to Tariq’s.

The Men in Blue, in the meantime, are set to make two changes to the playing XI, at least. Abhishek is set to replace Sanju Samson at the top of the order, while Kuldeep Yadav is likely to play instead of Arshdeep Singh.

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Pitch Report

The surface will heavily assist the spinners in the middle overs. Capitalising on the powerplay will be key and that is one area where the Indians are miles ahead of Pakistan. Both teams will feature an additional spinner in the playing XI. Meanwhile, bowling first will be the wise decision, as chasing could be easy. There’s also a rain threat, which will make it easy for either captain to decide whether to bat or bowl first.

