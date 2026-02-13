Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: Full list of winners of BJP, Congress and BRS

Hyderabad:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to win the municipal corporation elections in Karimnagar for which the polling was conducted by the Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) on February 11 (Wednesday), along with other civic bodies. This year, the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, which has a total of 66 divisions, witnessed a triangular contest between the BJP, the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

In the previous civic body elections in 2020, the BRS had won the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation after bagging 33 divisions. The BJP had won 13 divisions, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had bagged six divisions. Eight independent candidates had also won.

Here's the complete list of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation:

Ward Number 1 Candidate name Party name 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 P Vasanthalakshmi Congress 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 V Narsingam Congress 22 B Ramareddy BJP 23 G Rajkumar Congress 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 SD Muquaddar hussain BRS 32 33 34 35 S Sujatha BJP 36 T Anil BJP 37 KA Chandra BJP 38 D Saritha BJP 39 40 41 V Renuka BJP 42 V Sunilrao BJP 43 R Madhuri Congress 44 45 G Jayasri BRS 46 47 48 49 A Lakshmi BJP 50 51 B Venu BJP 52 53 54 G Umarani BJP 55 G Manujala BJP 56 T Prabavathi BJP 57 K Ramyasri BJP 58 S Ravindersingh BRS 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66

The local body elections for 123 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Telangana - consisting of 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations - were held on Wednesday. For these elections, around 52.43 lakh people were eligible to cast their votes, and as per the Telangana SEC, a voter turnout of 73 per cent was recorded.