Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: Full list of winners of BJP, Congress and BRS

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to win the municipal corporation elections in Karimnagar for which the polling was conducted by the Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) on February 11 (Wednesday), along with other civic bodies. This year, the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, which has a total of 66 divisions, witnessed a triangular contest between the BJP, the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).
In the previous civic body elections in 2020, the BRS had won the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation after bagging 33 divisions. The BJP had won 13 divisions, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had bagged six divisions. Eight independent candidates had also won.
Here's the complete list of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation:
|Ward Number 1
|Candidate name
|Party name
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|P Vasanthalakshmi
|Congress
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|V Narsingam
|Congress
|22
|B Ramareddy
|BJP
|23
|G Rajkumar
|Congress
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
|30
|31
|SD Muquaddar hussain
|BRS
|32
|33
|34
|35
|S Sujatha
|BJP
|36
|T Anil
|BJP
|37
|KA Chandra
|BJP
|38
|D Saritha
|BJP
|39
|40
|41
|V Renuka
|BJP
|42
|V Sunilrao
|BJP
|43
|R Madhuri
|Congress
|44
|45
|G Jayasri
|BRS
|46
|47
|48
|49
|A Lakshmi
|BJP
|50
|51
|B Venu
|BJP
|52
|53
|54
|G Umarani
|BJP
|55
|G Manujala
|BJP
|56
|T Prabavathi
|BJP
|57
|K Ramyasri
|BJP
|58
|S Ravindersingh
|BRS
|59
|60
|61
|62
|63
|64
|65
|66
The local body elections for 123 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Telangana - consisting of 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations - were held on Wednesday. For these elections, around 52.43 lakh people were eligible to cast their votes, and as per the Telangana SEC, a voter turnout of 73 per cent was recorded.