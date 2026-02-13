Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Telangana
  3. Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: Full list of winners of BJP, Congress and BRS

Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: Full list of winners of BJP, Congress and BRS

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: ,Updated:

Karimnagar Municipal Corporation Election Result 2026: The polling for the local body elections were held in Telangana on Wednesday (February 11), which witnessed a voter turnout of around 73 per cent, as per the State Election Commission (SEC).

Photo used for representative purpose
Photo used for representative purpose Image Source : PTI
Hyderabad:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to win the municipal corporation elections in Karimnagar for which the polling was conducted by the Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) on February 11 (Wednesday), along with other civic bodies. This year, the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, which has a total of 66 divisions, witnessed a triangular contest between the BJP, the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). 

In the previous civic body elections in 2020, the BRS had won the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation after bagging 33 divisions. The BJP had won 13 divisions, while the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had bagged six divisions. Eight independent candidates had also won.

Here's the complete list of Karimnagar Municipal Corporation:

Ward Number 1 Candidate name Party name
1    
2    
3    
4    
5    
6    
7    
8    
9 P Vasanthalakshmi Congress
10    
11    
12    
13    
14    
15    
16    
17    
18    
19    
20    
21 V Narsingam Congress
22 B Ramareddy BJP
23 G Rajkumar Congress
24    
25    
26    
27    
28    
29    
30    
31 SD Muquaddar hussain BRS
32    
33    
34    
35 S Sujatha BJP
36 T Anil BJP
37 KA Chandra BJP
38 D Saritha BJP
39    
40    
41 V Renuka BJP
42 V Sunilrao BJP
43 R Madhuri Congress
44    
45 G Jayasri BRS
46    
47    
48    
49 A Lakshmi BJP
50    
51 B Venu BJP
52    
53    
54 G Umarani BJP
55 G Manujala BJP
56 T Prabavathi BJP
57 K Ramyasri BJP
58 S Ravindersingh BRS
59    
60    
61    
62    
63    
64    
65    
66    

The local body elections for 123 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in Telangana - consisting of 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations - were held on Wednesday. For these elections, around 52.43 lakh people were eligible to cast their votes, and as per the Telangana SEC, a voter turnout of 73 per cent was recorded.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Telangana
Telangana
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\