India superstar Smriti Mandhana named BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year 2025

New Delhi:

India superstar and vice-captain of the team, Smriti Mandhana, was named the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year for 2025. For the unversed, she played a key role in India's maiden triumph at the ODI World Cup last year at home as they defeated South Africa in the final to lift the trophy.

Mandhana won the award during a glittering ceremony and was accepted by her mother, Smita Mandhana. The cricketer won the award after a distinguished grand jury comprising Leander Paes, Deepa Malik, and Anju Bobby George felt she was the deserving winner.

"Thank you BBC for giving me the award for Best Sportswoman of the Year, 2025 was a special year for women’s cricket, especially towards the end we had a World Cup and I’m happy I could contribute and help India win matches," Mandhana said in a video message as she couldn't attend the ceremony. For the unversed, the 29-year-old is currently in Australia, where India are playing three T20Is, as many ODIs and one Test match.

Who were the other Indian winners in the award ceremony?

Chess prodigy Divya Deshmukh won the Emerging Player of the Year award for her historic FIDE Women's World Cup triumph at the age of only 20. Ekta Bhyan, Deepthi Jeevanji, Preethi Pal, Rajbir Kaur, Savita Punia, Paani Devi and Anjali Bhagwat were the other Indian winners at the ceremony.

"Congratulations to this year’s winners who showcase the very best in sporting excellence. The BBC World Service is committed to bringing such stories of human endeavour and outstanding success to audiences across India and around the world," CEO of BBC News, Jonathan Munro said.

BBC Star Performers of the Year 2025

Indian Women’s Cricket Team: for their historic World Cup victory.

Ekta Bhyan, Deepthi Jeevanji and Preethi Pal: for their trailblazing performances at the World Para Athletics Championship.

Indian Women’s Cricket Team for the Blind: for their inspiring World Cup victory.

Indian Women’s Kabaddi Team: for their smashing victory in World Cup.

BBC Changemakers of the Year 2025

Indian Women’s Ice Hockey Team: for breaking barriers in a non traditional sport

Rajbir Kaur: Indian field hockey player and former captain of the women’s national team

Savita Punia: Indian field hockey player and current member of the national team

Paani Devi: recognised for her impactful contribution to grassroots sport

