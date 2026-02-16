How can Australia still qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight stage after loss to Sri Lanka?

New Delhi:

Australia were handed a drubbing by Sri Lanka in a crucial T20 World Cup 2026 encounter at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, as the Lankan Lions chased down a record 182 on Monday, February 16. Pathum Nissanka starred with a brilliant century as he punished the Australian bowlers all around the park in a stellar show of batting.

Nissanka scored an unbeaten 52-ball hundred in Kandy and took the team home and into the Super Eight stage of the tournament. Sri Lanka have now put Australia to the brink of an early elimination from the T20 World Cup as the 2021 champions have suffered back-to-back defeats now in Group B.

Australia fail to bounce back after Zimbabwe shock

The Aussies were in a must-win type situation against Sri Lanka after losing their encounter to Zimbabwe a few days ago. They had begun their tournament with a win over Ireland, but the injury-hit Australian team has hit major roadblocks in their next two matches. They now find themselves hanging by the thinnest threads as they face an early elimination threat.

How does Group B looks like now?

Australia are not officially out of the World Cup, but they have a very slim chance to make it through to the next round now. With Sri Lanka having qualified now, there is only one spot remaining in Group B for the Super Eight.

Australia are currently third in the group with just two points from three matches, with a Net run rate of +0.414. Zimbabwe are second with four points in two matches with an NRR of +1.984, having beaten Oman and Australia. Ireland are fourth with two points from three games with an NRR of +0.150. Oman are officially out.

How can Australia still qualify for the Super Eight stage?

For Australia to qualify for the Super Eight stage, they will now hope for Zimbabwe to lose their next match to Ireland, which is on February 17. They will then want the Lankan Lions to beat the Chevrons on February 19 and will then have to beat Oman in their last clash on February 20 to stay in contention for a spot in the next round.

If this scenario happens, Zimbabwe, Australia and Ireland will be level on four points each at the end of the league stage, and NRR will come into the scenario in this case. Whichever team will have the better NRR will qualify if this happens. So Australia don't have results in their hand anymore and are dependent on other teams and are hanging by the thinnest of threads now.

