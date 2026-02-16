Sunetra Pawar set to be elected NCP National President on February 26

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar is set to become the National President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on February 26. She will be formally elected to the post during a meeting of the party’s National Executive scheduled for that day, said NCP Maharashtra president Sunil Tatkare.

The decision was taken at a meeting of senior leaders and MLAs from the faction led by Ajit Pawar, which was held in Mumbai today. During the meeting, leaders unanimously agreed on Sunetra Pawar's name for the top organisational post.

Tatkare said that the national executive meeting will be convened on February 26, where Sunetra Pawar will be formally elected as the National President. Preparations are already underway to complete the process through the executive body, in line with party procedures.

Tatkare said that there was complete consensus among leaders on Sunetra Pawar's elevation to the post.

The development comes after the sudden death of Ajit Pawar (66), who was serving as the NCP's national president and Maharashtra's deputy chief minister.

Ajit Pawar died in a chartered plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Bramanti on January 28. The 66-year-old leader was the nephew of veteran politician and NCP founder Sharad Pawar, and the cousin of Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule. He was also the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra non-consecutively.

He served in the position for six terms within various governments. He had worked as Deputy Chief Minister in the cabinets of Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde. He is survived by his wife, Sunetra Pawar, and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.

