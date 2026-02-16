Two Pakistani nationals escape from juvenile home after attacking cops; high alert sounded across Jammu

Jammu:

Security agencies sounded a high alert in Jammu and adjoining districts on Monday after two Pakistani nationals and a local inmate escaped from a juvenile observation home in the border area of Jammu after allegedly attacking police personnel on duty.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 5.30 pm pm at the Juvenile Observation Home in RS Pura. Information was received that three inmates assaulted the policemen deployed at the facility and fled from custody.

The escaped inmates have been identified as Ahsan Anwar, son of Mohammad Anwar, a resident of Nankana Sahib, Punjab, Pakistan; Mohammad Sanaullah, son of Mohammad Zaffer, resident of Basti Jawewala, Tehsil Dinpur, Muzaffarabad, Pakistan and Karanjit Singh alias Gugga, son of Arjun Singh, a resident of Dablehar in RS Pura.

Two cops injured

Sources said the inmates injured two police personnel during the escape. The injured cops were identified as Vinay Kumar, a Special Police Officer (SPO), and Head Constable Parveen Kumar, who were on guard duty at the time of the incident.

CCTV footage from the juvenile home reportedly shows the inmates attacking the policemen and fleeing the premises.

Following the incident, police took immediate cognisance and launched a massive manhunt. Special teams have been constituted, and raids are being conducted at multiple locations to trace and apprehend the escapees.

(Input: Rahi Kapoor)

