When was the last time Australia were knocked out of group stage of ICC event?

Pallekele (Sri Lanka):

Australia’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign is hanging by a thread after a crushing defeat to Sri Lanka. Following the eight-wicket defeat, the team is left staring at a group-stage exit. Sri Lanka, in the meantime, has qualified for the Super 8 while Zimbabwe remain in the mix for the second qualifying spot following their memorable win over the Aussies earlier in the tournament.

Mitchell Marsh’s side went into the match knowing it was do-or-die. Instead of rising to the occasion, they looked flat and short on answers. For a team that prides itself on big-tournament temperament, the lack of fight was surprising. Now, barring a dramatic twist elsewhere, Australia are set to bow out far earlier than expected.

An early exit at an ICC event would be rare territory for the Kangaroos but not entirely unprecedented. The last time they suffered a group-stage elimination in a T20 World Cup was back in 2009. On that occasion, they finished third in their group behind Sri Lanka and West Indies.

That campaign remains one of the more baffling chapters in Australia’s white-ball history. The Ricky Ponting-led side failed to win a single match despite boasting a star-studded lineup that included David Warner, Shane Watson, Michael Clarke and Mike Hussey.

If 2026 ends in a similar fashion, it will join 2009 as one of the few times Australia have been knocked out in the group stage itself, which is a scenario few would have predicted at the start of the tournament.

Sri Lanka register highest successful chase at home

Pathum Nissanka stole the show in Pallekele on Monday night. The opener smacked an unbeaten century to help Sri Lanka register their highest-ever successful chase at home. He made 100 off 52 balls, as Nissanka became only the second cricketer after Mahela Jayawardene to score a century for Sri Lanka in the shortest format of the game.

Meanwhile, Australia were off to a flying start with the bat, as both Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh scored a half-century each. However, once they departed, wickets fell like a house of cards as the visitors were bundled for 181 runs.

