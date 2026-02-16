Advertisement
  4. 'Tera toh game bazana parega' - Suryakumar, Kuldeep Yadav's hilarious banter after Pakistan win goes viral

'Tera toh game bazana parega' - Suryakumar, Kuldeep Yadav's hilarious banter after Pakistan win goes viral

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

India thrashed Pakistan by 61 runs in the T20 World Cup 2026 at R Premadasa Stadium, securing a Super 8 spot. Kuldeep Yadav’s dropped catch sparked a minor spat with Hardik Pandya, which later turned humorous in a viral Instagram reel with Suryakumar Yadav.

Colombo:

India cruised to a 61-run victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, asserting dominance across all three formats. The win marked India’s eighth triumph over their arch-rivals in the tournament and secured their place in the Super 8, while Pakistan now face a must-win clash against Namibia.

Despite the convincing win, the match was not without drama. Kuldeep Yadav’s fielding lapse became a talking point when he dropped a sitter catch for six in the 18th over of the chase. The miscue visibly upset Hardik Pandya, leading to a verbal exchange after the game. Kuldeep appeared frustrated by the sledge, and the tension briefly extended to captain Suryakumar Yadav, who was disappointed with the spinner’s reaction.

The matter, however, was quickly resolved off the field. Kuldeep and Suryakumar teamed up to turn the incident into humour, creating a playful Instagram reel. The clip recreated the moment with a nod to the iconic dialogue from Phir Hera Pheri, where Paresh Rawal’s line, “Babu bhaiya se direct babu? Tera woh game bazana parega,” was cleverly referenced. The reel quickly went viral on social media.

India to host Netherlands next

Despite winning three games on the trot, India are yet to play a perfect match. Leading up to the tournament, there has been plenty of chatter on the Men in Blue potentially breaching the 300-run mark. However, the batting unit has failed to live up to expectations. Abhishek Sharma, who has been a force to reckon with in the shortest format as of late, scored two consecutive ducks, while missing one match, owing to a stomach infection.

Next up, India will host Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In the final league game, the team would hope for a better show to get into the groove for the Super 8.

