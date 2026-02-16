Jos Buttler's form remains major concern as stats suggest, England post their second-biggest total in T20 WC

Kolkata:

Flamboyant England batter Jos Buttler has struggled to meet expectations in T20I cricket in recent outings. The opener has managed just 134 runs in seven innings in 2026 and only 167 across his last 10 innings in the format. While he has shown glimpses of promise with brisk starts, the keeper-batter has repeatedly failed to convert them, falling caught on eight occasions in those 10 knocks. The pattern has become increasingly evident, yet remains unaddressed.

Facing Italy, a side not particularly renowned for its bowling strength, the 35-year-old was tipped to rediscover his rhythm. Instead, he persisted with an ultra-aggressive approach, which is a risky tactic for an overseas batter on subcontinental surfaces, where patience early on often proves crucial. Buttler, however, chose to attack from the outset and Grant Stewart capitalised with effective swing bowling at the iconic Eden Gardens on February 17.

His opening partner Phil Salt made 28 while batting at three, Jacob Bethell added 23. England were reduced to 67/3 and at that stage, one might have thought of an upset being on the cards but batting at seven, Will Jacks changed the complexion of the game. He played a commanding knock of unbeaten 53 runs off 22 balls to help England post 202 runs on the board in the first innings. Other cricketers chipped in from time to time, and England registered their second-highest total in T20 World Cup history.

Buttler grabs blinder

After enduring a disappointing outing with the bat, Jos Buttler made amends in spectacular fashion behind the stumps, pulling off a stunning catch to dismiss Harry Manenti. Notably, on the final ball of the fourth over, Jamie Overton banged one in short, drawing a faint edge that seemed set to sail over the keeper for a couple of runs, if not more. Buttler, however, reacted sharply, anticipating the deviation, he sprang upward and plucked a brilliant one-handed catch to cut short Manenti’s stay at the crease.

