How can India and Pakistan meet again in T20 World Cup 2026? Check details

The India-Pakistan clash in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 ended heavily in favour of the Indian team. The two sides locked horns in game 27 of the ongoing tournament at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, and India, after batting first, posted a total of 175 runs in the first innings.

Pakistan, then, were limited to a score of 114 as India registered a 61-run victory and qualified for the Super 8 stage of the tournament. It is worth noting that despite their loss, Pakistan still has not been eliminated from the competition, and the chance to take on India once more in the tournament remains very much alive.

It is worth noting that India and Pakistan cannot take on each other in the Super 8 stage. The two sides are placed under different groups under the pre-seeding arrangement.

A meeting in the knockout stages of the competition remains a possibility. Notably, the knockout structure will pair the Group 1 topper with the Group 2 runner-up, while the Group 2 topper faces the Group 1 runner-up.

A clash between India and Pakistan will be possible if one side finishes atop their Super 8 group, while the other side finishes in second in their group. If both sides finish in first or second, only a meeting in the summit clash of the tournament will remain possible.

Pakistan yet to qualify for Super 8 stage

Speaking of Pakistan, the Men in Green are yet to book their berth in the Super 8 stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Currently, Pakistan sits in third place in their group with two wins and one loss in three matches. They are level on points with the USA, who sit in second place in the group.

For their next game, Pakistan are scheduled to take on Namibia. The two sides will take on each other at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 18. It is worth noting that a win or no result even would see Pakistan make it to the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

