Matheesha Pathirana walks off with injury, Sri Lanka suffer major blow in third over vs Australia

Pallekele (Sri Lanka):

Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana suffered a hamstring injury during their T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Australia at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. After delivering the fourth ball of his opening over, the 23-year-old grabbed his left leg and collapsed to the ground. Physios rushed in to attend to him and he was eventually taken off the field, unable to walk unassisted, which is a sign the injury could be serious. In his absence, Dasun Shanaka stepped up and completed the over.

Australia off to a cracking start

In the meantime, Australia got off to a blazing start. Flamboyant batter Travis Head returned to form with a 27-ball half-century, while captain Mitchell Marsh, back in the XI, made an immediate impact. The duo stitched a 100-run partnership in just 8.2 overs, setting the perfect momentum for Australia after doubts had surfaced following their loss to Zimbabwe.

Head departed for 56 runs off 29 balls as Dushan Hemantha handed the much-needed breakthrough. Nevertheless, Marsh managed to keep up with the tempo, completing his fifty in 25 balls. Cameron Green, who walked out at number three, failed to keep up with the momentum, as his struggling knock of three runs off seven balls came to an end at the hands of Dunith Wellalage. Following two quick wickets, Sri Lanka would now hope to put pressure on the new batter to deliver a few quiet overs.

On the other hand, Pathirana didn't make his return to the field. He is expected to be under observation, as Sri Lanka cricket is yet to make any comment on the same.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim David, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

Also Read: