How can Australia get knocked out from T20 World Cup 2026 in group stage itself?

New Delhi:

Australia take on Sri Lanka in their third match of the T20 World Cup 2026, with pressure mounting on their shoulders. The 2021 champions are now in almost a must-win territory after they were stunned by Zimbabwe three days ago at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With one win in two matches, the mighty Aussies stare at the threat of a group stage exit this time around.

Australia faced injury issues in their campaign

The Aussies have been pegged back by injury issues all through their campaign so far, as captain Mitchell Marsh has missed both the opening encounters against Ireland and the Chevrons due to his testicular bleeding. They were also hit by injury concern to Marcus Stoinis, who had copped a blow to his hand during the clash against Zimbabwe in Colombo. They had missed hard-hitting finisher Tim David in the opener due to a hamstring issue.

The 2021 champions are also without the likes of talisman pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood due to their respective injuries, and are also missing Mitchell Starc, who has retired from the T20Is. But there is a positive update for the Aussie fans now as Marsh has trained on the eve of the game and can slide back, while Stoinis has also been declared fit now.

Moreover, Australia have added Steve Smith to their squad as a replacement for Josh Hazlewood after not having named a replacement before. Despite this, the Aussies stare down the possibility of an early exit as they take on Group C toppers Sri Lanka in their upcoming clash.

How can Australia get knocked out?

Australia have two points from two matches and face Sri Lanka and Oman in their final group games. They are currently in third spot in their group with the Lankan Lions and the Chevrons above them.

Australia have a strong chance of making it to the next stage if they win both of their games, as they will sit on six points, and with Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe to face each other on February 19, one of them will lose points, while the other will gain. This means not more than one team can go past six points, which is the maximum Aussies can get to. The Net run rate will come into play then, and the Aussies will hope they have a better NRR.

However, if the Aussies lose one of their two games, they will be hanging by the thinnest of threads as they would be highly dependent on other results to fall their way. If they lose both of their games, there is no chance of making it to the next round.

If Australia lose to Sri Lanka and beat Oman, then their only way to make it to the next round is that Sri Lanka should also beat Zimbabwe, who should also lose to Ireland. The Chevrons will be stopped on four points, and the Aussies can catch them if they beat Oman. However, a loss to Sri Lanka will all but put them at the exit door.