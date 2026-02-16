Nissanka ton help Sri Lanka chase record total to qualify for Super Eight, Australia on brink of elimination

New Delhi:

Patham Nissanka produced a jaw-dropping knock as he helped Sri Lanka gun down a record total against Australia in their T20 World Cup 2026 group stage clash at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

Nissanka slammed a stellar hundred as he became the first player to hit a ton in the T20 World Cup 2026. The Lankan Lions have registered a hat-trick of wins in the tournament and have officially qualified for the Super Eight stage from Group B. They have now pushed Australia to the brink of an early elimination in the group stage itself.

Sri Lanka create several records

Nissanka remained unbeaten on 100 as he played a huge role in Sri Lanka chasing this down. The Lankan Lions have shattered several records en route to their chase. The 182 run chase is the highest a team has ever chased against Australia in a T20 World Cup match, going past the previous highest of 179, which was done by West Indies in 2014.

This is now also the highest chase by Sri Lanka at home in T20Is ever. The previous highest for Sri Lanka was 182 that came at this very ground against this very opponent in 2022.

Nissanka, Mendis put brilliant stand in chase

Meanwhile, Nissanka and Kusal Mendis put up a stellar partnership of 98 runs for the second wicket after the hosts had lost Kusal Perera in the second over. The two powered the chase, took calculated risks and took down the opponent bowlers. While Mendis was dismissed for 51 from 38 balls, Nissanka carried on and slammed the first hundred of the tournament to remain unbeaten as the Lankan Lions romped home with eight wickets in hand and two overs to spare.

Aussies were off to flier, but SL pegged them back

The Aussies were off to some start with Travis Head and captain Mitchell Marsh (playing his first match of the tournament) going all guns blazing. They put 104 for the first wicket as both the openers scored fifties with the Aussies getting to their team's hundred in 8.2 overs. However, when they lost a few wickets, Sri Lanka just stormed back and did not let them recover. The Aussies were at 110/2 after 10 overs and were set for a target in excess of 220, but the Lankan side pegged them back to take the momentum at the end of the innings, which Nissanka and Mendis later pounced on as the Lankan Lions won the clash pretty easily.