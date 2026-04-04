The Drama Movie Review: Robert Pattinson-Zendaya's bold and unsettling love story doesn't always land

Movie Name: The Drama

Critics Rating: 2.5/5

Release Date: April 3, 2026

Director: Kristoffer Borgli

Genre: Romantic-Drama

Romantic dramas are usually built to comfort us. You know the kind, two people meet, fall in love, face a few hurdles and somehow find their way back to each other. The Drama takes that familiar idea and completely turns it on its head. Directed by Kristoffer Borgli and starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, this film starts off like a fairly normal relationship story.

A couple is about to get married, everything seems in place and life looks neatly planned out. But very quickly, it becomes clear that this is ain't a typical love story. Instead, the film leans into discomfort. It asks difficult questions about trust and whether we can ever really know the person we love. It is bold, sometimes unsettling and at times frustrating, but never boring.

The Drama: Story

At the centre of the film are Emma and Charlie, a couple just days away from their wedding. Their relationship appears stable, even ideal, until one conversation changes everything. Emma reveals something from her past that completely shakes the foundation of their relationship. It is not only unexpected; it is shocking. At this point, the movie takes a different turn. What had been intended to be a romantic scene evolves into something more serious, a portrayal of how easily love can break.

Now, Charlie finds himself struggling to come to terms with what he has just learned. He finds himself conflicted with the image of Emma that he had known before. The film spends a lot of time sitting with this tension, watching how both characters deal with the fallout. The idea itself is gripping. You are constantly waiting to see how far things will go. But the film does have a tendency to go in circles. It keeps returning to the same emotional conflict without always adding something new, which can make parts of it feel stretched.

That said, the film does not offer easy answers. It does not tell you how to feel and that is part of what makes it interesting, even frustrating.

The Drama: Writing and Direction

Kristoffer Borgli clearly wants to do something different here and that ambition shows. The writing is daring and unafraid to go into uncomfortable territory. It challenges the audience rather than trying to please them. At the same time, it sometimes feels like the film pulls back just when it should dig deeper. The central idea is strong, but the emotional exploration does not always match up to it.

As a director, Borgli keeps things very controlled. The tone is intentionally awkward. There's something odd about the conversations, the silences go on for too long, and there's an undercurrent of uneasiness at all times. You can tell that something just isn’t quite right, despite the absence of any actual dialogue.

That being said, the change in tone in the movie can be rather jarring at some points. In fact, it begins rather bleakly, before slowly building up to be much darker than its beginnings might have suggested. Still, you have to give the filmmaker credit for trying something bold.

The Drama: Technical Aspects and Music

Visually, the film keeps things simple but effective. The cinematography has a clean, almost cold look that matches the emotional distance between the characters. The spaces feel a bit closed in, which adds to the tension. There is also a strong use of silence. Many scenes rely on what is not being said rather than what is. This works well in building discomfort, though at times it can slow things down a little too much.

The same background score in most of the panic scene subtle but can irritate after a point as it rushes you through and can give some amount of anxiety. The pacing, however, might not work for everyone. It is deliberately slow and while that helps build tension in some places, it also makes certain scenes feel longer than they need to be.

The Drama: Acting

The performances are easily the strongest part of the film. Zendaya delivers one of her most complex performances here. She makes Emma feel layered and unpredictable. You are never quite sure how to read her and that is exactly what the role demands. Vulnerability and awkwardness are brought to life naturally by her in the role.

Robert Pattinson gives an excellent portrayal of Charlie through a subtle energy. His acting seems much more internalised since he uses facial expressions and minor actions as opposed to grand performances. He successfully conveys the struggle and confusion that his character experiences.

Chemistry between them seems deliberately awkward. It does not feel like a typical romantic pairing and that works in the film's favour. Their relationship feels real, but also fragile.

Verdict

The Drama is not a film for everyone. It is slow, uncomfortable and at times emotionally exhausting. But it is also bold and thought provoking. It makes one ponder over their notion of love and its essence. The movie questions one’s knowledge of the person one picks and the repercussions when the picture gets tarnished. On the flip side, it seems like it is merely spinning its wheels. The movie establishes an excellent premise but fails to do justice to it in its entirety.

Overall, this movie will be quite polarizing. While some might appreciate its audacity and candidness, others will feel irritated by it. But it certainly is a movie worth watching and reflecting upon despite your opinion on it. Hence, The Drama gets 2.5 out of 5 stars.

Also Read: Bridgerton Season 4 Part 1 Review: A soft-spoken Cinderella romance that finally lets Benedict step into the light

Latest Entertainment News