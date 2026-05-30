Arsenal vs PSG Live: When and where to watch UEFA Champions League final in India?

Budapest:

Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain will meet in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday at the Puskas Arena, with both clubs carrying sharply different ambitions into Europe’s biggest night. The match brings together a first-time finalist seeking to complete a historic domestic and continental double and a defending champion aiming to secure back-to-back European titles for the first time since Real Madrid.

Arsenal arrive after ending a 22-year wait for the Premier League crown and establishing themselves as one of the most defensively resilient sides in Europe, conceding just 27 goals across a 38-game league season. Their Champions League campaign has mirrored that consistency.

Under Mikel Arteta, the London-based club progressed unbeaten, recorded nine clean sheets, and conceded only six goals across 14 matches. Their route to the final included a perfect league phase with eight wins from eight, followed by victories over Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting CP and Atletico Madrid.

PSG, meanwhile, have taken a far more volatile path. After finishing 11th in the league phase, they were forced into the play-offs before navigating a demanding knockout run. Wins over Monaco, Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich secured their place in the final. Domestically, they added a fifth consecutive Ligue 1 title and the 14th league crown in their history, while also completing a calendar-year sextuple in 2025.

Notably, under Luis Enrique, PSG have evolved into a structured side built on possession, pressing and transitions, moving away from earlier squad models to a more collective approach.

Arsenal vs PSG Broadcast Details

When is the Arsenal vs PSG Champions League final?

The Arsenal vs PSG clash will be played on Saturday, May 30.

At what time does the Arsenal vs PSG Champions League final match begin?

The Arsenal vs PSG clash will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Where is the Arsenal vs PSG Champions League final match being played?

The Arsenal vs PSG clash will be played at the Puscas Arena in Budapest.

Where can you watch the Arsenal vs PSG Champions League final match on TV in India?

The match between Arsenal vs PSG clash will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Arsenal vs PSG Champions League final online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Arsenal vs PSG clash online on the SonyLiv app and website.

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