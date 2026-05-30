Arsenal in hunt for best season after Premier League win, how can they beat PSG in Champions League final?

New Delhi:

Arsenal are in a hunt for their best-ever European season after winning the Premier League title after 22 years. They are up against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final as they bid for their first UCL title and best season yet.

They have reached the final only once before. That was in 2006 when they lost to Barcelona, two years after winning their previous English title. This time around, they look to script history and have a decent chance of winning Europe. "When you get the taste of winning and lifting a trophy, you know how nice it feels," Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard said, a day before playing Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

How can Arsenal beat PSG in final?

Arsenal are one of the strongest defensive and set-piece teams in Europe. They are also pretty strong in controlling the ball. For a stat, Arsenal have not conceded a goal in nine Champions League games this season out of their 14 matches. The nine clean sheets are three more than any other side in the competition. They have conceded as few as six goals and have scored 29. PSG have conceded 22 this season.

"They're the best defensive team in Europe," the PSG coach said of Arsenal, "and they have been for a few years."

During their Premier League win, they conceded the fewest goals - 27, eight fewer than the other best side. They have kept clean sheets in 19 of the 38 games.

The masters of the set-piece

The Gunners are also a pretty strong side in the set-pieces and dead-ball situations. In the Premier League win, Mikel Arteta's side has scored 25 of its 71 goals from dead-ball situations, the most. Of those 25 goals, they have scored 19 from corners, which is the most in a single Premier League season.

The Gunners have the best defence in the back four and Declan Rice or Martin Zubimendi in front. They have an incisive No.9 in either Viktor Gyokeres or Kai Havertz, along with Rice and Bukayo Saka, to send in the set-pieces. They also control the ball very well. "We know their ability to play without the ball - they are the best team in the world in that regard," Luis Enrique said. "And with the ball, they are capable of scoring many goals. It's a fascinating combination."

If all falls in place, Arteta can achieve what he wants. "The ambition is bigger," the Spanish coach said. "We have one, and we want the second one, and that's what we've been talking about."

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