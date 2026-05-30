Arne Slot sacked as Liverpool manager; what went wrong and who will be new coach?

Liverpool:

Liverpool have sacked head coach Arne Slot after the recently concluded Premier League season. In his first year in charge, the Dutch manager helped the Merseyside club win the league title, but what followed led the Liverpool management to consider a change in personnel.

In the 2025-26 season, Liverpool struggled to maintain the standards established during Slot's first year. Although the club ultimately secured a place in next season's UEFA Champions League, the route to qualification proved far more complicated than expected as the Reds finished fifth in the league standings. On top of that, Slot’s fallout with star footballer Mohammad Salah made things worse.

On Saturday afternoon, Liverpool eventually confirmed the managerial change in an official statement.

“Liverpool FC can confirm Arne Slot is to depart his role as head coach with immediate effect and that the process to appoint a successor is under way. He leaves with a Premier League title to his name and our deepest gratitude and appreciation,” Liverpool’s statement read.

The good, bad and the ugly

The Dutch coach arrived at Anfield in 2024 after leaving Feyenoord and immediately delivered one of the most successful debut seasons by a Liverpool manager. His first year in charge culminated in a PL title, strengthening the belief that the club had found the ideal figure to follow Jurgen Klopp.

That optimism, however, faded in the following season. Liverpool were unable to establish themselves among the leading title contenders and failed to add any domestic trophies to their collection. A season-long fight to remain among the league's top teams eventually ended with Champions League qualification, but it was not enough to convince the club's leadership that the current project should continue.

Slot’s successor

Among the names linked with the vacancy is Andoni Iraola. Reports have identified the Bournemouth manager as a strong contender after he guided the club to sixth place in the Premier League and secured qualification for the UEFA Europa League for the first time in its history.

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