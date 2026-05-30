India vs Zimbabwe Live: When and where to watch Unity Cup in India?

London:

India's campaign at the 2026 Unity Cup will conclude with a battle for third place against Zimbabwe. Both sides fell short in their respective semi-final encounters at The Valley in London, but will have the opportunity to win bronze in the semis on May 30.

Notably, the four-nation competition was staged at the home ground of Charlton Athletic FC. The two teams arrive at the contest under similar circumstances, as neither side managed to find the net in the semi-finals, and both suffered identical 2-0 defeats.

Zimbabwe's hopes of reaching the title clash were dashed by Nigeria, with debutant Femi Azeez delivering the decisive contribution. The forward marked his first senior international appearance with a brace that carried Nigeria into the final.

India's challenge against Jamaica also ended in disappointment. The Caribbean side seized control early through Courtney Clarke, whose strike in the eighth minute put India on the back foot. Kaheim Dixon later sealed the result with a solo goal in the closing stages, ending India's hopes of progressing further in the tournament.

The playoff now offers both teams a chance to salvage a podium finish. Separated by only six places in the FIFA rankings, the contest is expected to be closely fought. India currently occupy 136th place in the world rankings, while Zimbabwe sit at 130.

Meanwhile, India's preparations for the tournament had already been disrupted before arriving in England after Mohan Bagan Super Giant withdrew its players from the national camp in Bengaluru. Further concerns have emerged following the loss to Jamaica, with forward Ryan Williams facing an uncertain availability status because of an injury.

India vs Zimbabwe Broadcast Details

When is the India vs Zimbabwe match?

India vs Zimbabwe will be played on Saturday, May 30.

At what time does the India vs Zimbabwe match begin?

The India vs Zimbabwe match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Where is the India vs Zimbabwe match being played?

The India vs Zimbabwe football match will be played at The Valley in Charlton.

Where can you watch the India vs Zimbabwe match on TV in India?

The match between India vs Zimbabwe will not be broadcast in India.

Where can you watch the India vs Zimbabwe match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the India vs Zimbabwe football match online on FanCode.

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