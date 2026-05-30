India signs BrahMos deal with Vietnam, pact with Indonesia in final stages: Defence Secretary

Singapore:

India has signed a deal with Vietnam to export the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and negotiations are in the final stages with Indonesia, said Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Saturday, while participating in the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

However, the officials of Vietnam and Indonesia are yet to disclose the details.

"My understanding is that with both Indonesia and with Vietnam, the deal is in the final stages that in fact, for Vietnam, I understand that it has already been signed, probably not publicly announced, but it's already been signed," he said.

Before Vietnam, India had signed a USD 375 million contract with the Philippines in 2022 for BrahMos, and deliveries have already begun. The Philippines was the first foreign buyer of the BrahMos.

India's bid to sell BrahMos to ASEAN partners

India is looking to sell BrahMos to its Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) partners, aiming to expand its defence ties with Southeast Asian nations. Although this has drawn the attention of China, which seeks to maintain its dominance in the region.

Despite these, several countries like Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Thailand, South Africa, Qatar, Oman, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have shown their interests in BrahMos.

India ready to build resilient supply chains

According to Singh, India is ready to work with other countries build resilient supply chains, trusted defence partnerships, secure maritime commons and innovation cooperation. He also said that factors such as disruptions in maritime trade routes and supply chain vulnerabilities are reshaping the global security landscape.

"The lessons from recent years are clear. Defence preparedness cannot depend upon fragile or overly concentrated supply chains. Nations today require resilient, trusted, diversified, and technologically adaptive defence industrial ecosystems," he said at a session on "Building Defence Industrial Resilience".

The defence secretary also noted that India is a dependable defence manufacturing and maintenance hub, building multiple missile systems, fighter aircraft and main battle tanks.

"Our objective is not to create exclusive blocs, but inclusive and reliable partnerships that strengthen collective security and reduce strategic vulnerabilities," he said.

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