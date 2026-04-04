Shashi Tharoor's convoy attacked in Kerala during election campaign, case filed against five people

Thiruvananthapuram:

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's convoy was attacked in Malappuram, Kerala on Friday night. The incident was reported when Tharoor came to Wandoor to campaign for AP Anil Kumar. It was reported that a group of people on bikes stopped the vehicle, verbally abused the gunman, and later assaulted him. The gunman himself filed the complaint in this regard.

Group of people chased Tharoor’s convoy and attacked his car

It is alleged that a group of people chased Shashi Tharoor’s convoy and attacked his car. The group of people were also abusing and attempting to attack him, when a gunman intervened

Police said the man who stopped Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's car in Wandoor, Malappuram, has been arrested. The arrested youth has been identified as Umar, a resident of Kalikavu.

Two other people have been detained

Two other people have also been detained. Police have also seized the two cars in which the group that stopped Tharoor was traveling. A case has been registered against five people. The incident was reported at Chellithode, Wandoor, around 7 pm. Tharoor was visiting Wandoor to campaign for AP Anil Kumar.

The gunman filed a complaint with the Wandoor police, alleging that a group of people in a car stopped their vehicle and verbally abused him. The group then followed Tharoor's car and blocked it. When Tharoor was abused and assaulted, the gunman intervened, and was subsequently assaulted.

Suspects are currently being questioned

It has not yet been confirmed whether there is any apparent political rivalry or conspiracy behind the attack. Police suspect the attackers were deliberately trying to stir up trouble. The suspects are currently being questioned.

The police suspect that the attackers arrived with the deliberate intention of creating trouble; authorities stated that the true motive behind the provocation would become clear only after a detailed interrogation of all accused.

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