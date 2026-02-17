England cricketer retires from international cricket at age of 29 due to recurrent injury problem

New Delhi:

England's left-arm fast bowler has announced her retirement from all forms of cricket at the age of only 29, after four years battling persistent back injuries. She played 18 T20Is and six ODIs for England after making her debut at the age of 17. However, she took the field only for a limited period, even in the leagues, after first suffering from back stress fracture in 2022.

She required a surgery after the problem recurred the following summer and despite making a comeback in domestic cricket she had not been able to resolve the injury completely and also failed to reach a sustained level of fitness.

"It is with sadness that I will be stepping away from playing professional cricket. Despite all the amazing support I have received and my best efforts to overcome injury, I have come to accept that I can no longer reach the level of performance required to compete at the standard needed.

"Throughout my career, I have always given everything to every team I have represented. Not being able to perform to the high standards I set for myself, combined with the mental and physical toll of ongoing injury, has ultimately brought this chapter to a close," Farrant said.

Farrant played a few matches in 2025

Notably, in 2025, Tash Farrant made six appearances in the Hundred for MI London and five in the T20 Blast. However, she has now decided to retire, having already begun to branch into media work. She was recently part of ICC commentary team at the Men's U19 World Cup.

"Tash has been an incredible servant to the game of cricket and an inspiration for so many young cricketers who have since followed in her footsteps. She broke onto the scene at a young age and her career has spanned the significant developments in the women's game as it has professionalised.

"We will miss Tash as a player and what she brought to the team through her performances but we will miss her character in our dressing room even more. On behalf of the players, coaches and staff at Surrey, I'd like to thank Tash and wish her all the very best for the future," Emma Calvert, Surrey's director of women's cricket, said.

