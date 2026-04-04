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  3. Iran War Updates: Iran attacks Israel-linked vessel in Hormuz after Bushehr nuclear plant hit

Iran War Updates: Iran attacks Israel-linked vessel in Hormuz after Bushehr nuclear plant hit

Edited ByIsha Bhandari Ashish Verma  
Updated:

The Iran–Israel–United States conflict has intensified on Day 36, with Iran claiming it downed US warplanes and rejecting a ceasefire offer.

Iran attacks Israel-linked ship in Strait of Hormuz
Iran attacks Israel-linked ship in Strait of Hormuz Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

The United States military on Saturday continued its search for a pilot reported missing after being shot down over a remote area in Iran. While Donald Trump did not directly comment on the incident, he reiterated a warning to Tehran, referencing a Monday deadline linked to the Strait of Hormuz and stating that consequences would follow within 48 hours if demands were not met.

The downed aircraft, identified by Iran as an F-15E Strike Eagle, was reportedly one of two targeted on Friday. One crew member was rescued, while the other remains unaccounted for. Iranian authorities have announced a reward for information leading to the missing pilot. If confirmed, this would mark the first loss of a US aircraft over Iranian territory during the ongoing conflict, now in its sixth week, potentially increasing pressure on Washington to reconsider its strategy.

Iran’s joint military command also claimed it struck two Black Hawk helicopters the previous day, though this has not been independently verified. The war, which began with joint US Israel strikes on February 28, has resulted in heavy casualties, disrupted global markets, and driven up fuel prices while affecting key shipping routes. Despite earlier assertions by Trump that Iran had been decisively weakened, hostilities have continued, including a reported drone strike that damaged the headquarters of Oracle in Dubai. Both sides have continued to target infrastructure, raising concerns over the widening impact of the conflict.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the LIVE updates on the conflict.

 

Iran War LIVE Updates

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    Posted by Ashish Verma

    US arrests Qassem Soleimani's niece

    Separately, US authorities have arrested the niece and grand niece of Qassem Soleimani after their lawful permanent resident status was revoked by Marco Rubio. According to the State Department, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter are currently in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

  • 9:24 PM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
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    Hezbollah targets Israeli military setups

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    It also stated that it shelled Israeli troop positions in the town of Khiam using artillery. In separate statements, Hezbollah said it deployed drones against the Shragah base, which it described as the administrative headquarters of the Golani Brigade, located north of the city of Acre. Additional drone strikes were reported near the al Sammaqa military site in the occupied Kfarchouba hills.

  • 7:37 PM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Iran says new air defence system used to down US F-15 jet

    Tehran said on Saturday that a "new" air defence system was used to down a US fighter jet a day earlier.

    Iran’s Khatam al Anbiya Air Defense Base said it deployed the system on Friday to target the aircraft. A spokesperson for the joint command added that the country would “definitely achieve full control” over its airspace, according to Iranian state media.

  • 6:52 PM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Akasa Air shares flight operations update in West Asia

    Akasa Air said that following its ongoing safety assessment and a review of the prevailing situation in the Middle East, it continues to operate flights to and from Jeddah, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi and Kozhikode.

    The airline added that it is progressively evaluating the resumption of flights to and from Abu Dhabi.

    However, flights to and from Doha, Riyadh and Kuwait have been suspended until April 12, 2026.

  • 6:04 PM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Iran attacks Israel-linked ship in Hormuz Strait

    Iran attacked ​an Israel-affiliated ‌vessel with a ​drone ​in the Strait ⁠of Hormuz, ​setting ​the ship on fire, Iran's ​state ​media said on ‌Saturday, ⁠citing the commander of ​the ​Revolutionary ⁠Guards navy, Reuters reported. There ​was ​no ⁠immediate comment from ⁠Israel.

  • 5:04 PM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Israeli attacks Quds command centers in Beirut

    The Israeli military said on Saturday that it carried out strikes a day earlier on command centres in Beirut linked to the Quds Force’s Lebanon corps, which it described as a key conduit between Iran and Hezbollah.

    According to the Israel Defense Forces, the unit acts as a liaison between Hezbollah and Iran, supporting the group’s military build up and entrenchment.

    The military also said it targeted two Palestinian Islamic Jihad headquarters used for coordination with Hezbollah, along with a Hezbollah observation post.

  • 4:35 PM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Iran says never refused truce talks in Pakistan

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  • 4:00 PM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Iran allows ships carrying essential goods through Hormuz

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  • 3:53 PM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
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    IAEA takes cognisance or strike near Iran nuclear power plant

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    Iran also informed the IAEA that one of the site’s physical protection staff members was killed by a projectile fragment and that a building on site was affected by shockwaves and fragments. No increase in radiation levels was reported. 

  • 3:42 PM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    1 killed in airstrike near Iran's Bushehr nuclear facility

    Iran’s atomic agency said an airstrike struck near the Bushehr nuclear facility, killing a security guard and damaging a support building.

    The incident marks the fourth time the site has been targeted during the ongoing war. The agency announced the attack on Saturday through a post on social media.

  • 12:46 PM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Pakistan calls reports on failed Iran-US mediation 'baseless'

    Pakistan has dismissed media reports suggesting that its efforts to mediate between the United States and Iran have faced setbacks. Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi termed such claims “baseless” and said they were wrongly attributed to official sources. He clarified that recent briefings by the Foreign Ministry had been misinterpreted and stressed that no official statement indicated any failure in peace efforts. Andrabi urged media organisations to avoid speculation and rely only on verified information, especially given the sensitive situation in the region.

     

  • 12:43 PM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Iran downs US drone in Isfahan amid surge in air defence action

    Iran’s Fars news agency has reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down an MQ-1 drone using advanced air defence systems over Isfahan province. The incident comes shortly after Iranian forces claimed they had brought down two US warplanes.

     

  • 12:01 PM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Israel claims attacks on Iranian military sites in Tehran

    The Israeli military claimed its air force targeted multiple sites in Tehran on Friday, including IRGC air defense positions, ballistic missile storage, and weapons research facilities. It also said additional weapons production and R&D sites were hit. No further evidence or details were provided to support the claims.

     

  • 11:51 AM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    PMF headquarters in Al-Qaim attacked: One killed, another injured

    An attack on the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) headquarters in al-Qaim has reportedly left one member dead and another wounded. The incident comes shortly after reports of an air raid on the PMF’s 34th Brigade headquarters in Mosul, highlighting a series of recent attacks targeting the group.

     

  • 9:57 AM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Explosions reported North of Tehran

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  • 8:42 AM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Hezbollah says it struck Israeli Liman Barracks with attack drones

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  • 8:38 AM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Iran snubs US' 48-hour ceasefire proposal

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  • 8:37 AM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Trump says destruction of US military aircraft will have no bearing on diplomatic talks with Iran

    Amid intensified war in West Asia, US President Donald Trump on Saturday asserted that the destruction of an American military aircraft will have no bearing on diplomatic discussions with Iran, according to a report by NBC News. Read full story here

  • 8:37 AM (IST)Apr 04, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Fresh airstrike hits PMF headquarters in Al Qaim after Mosul attack

    Iraq has witnessed another airstrike targeting the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) amid ongoing regional tensions. Earlier reports confirmed an attack on the 34th Brigade headquarters in Mosul. According to an Iraqi police source, a second strike has now hit the PMF’s headquarters in the city of Al Qaim, located in western Iraq. Authorities are yet to release details on casualties or the extent of damage from this latest attack.

     

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