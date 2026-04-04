Iran War Updates: Iran attacks Israel-linked vessel in Hormuz after Bushehr nuclear plant hit

New Delhi:

The United States military on Saturday continued its search for a pilot reported missing after being shot down over a remote area in Iran. While Donald Trump did not directly comment on the incident, he reiterated a warning to Tehran, referencing a Monday deadline linked to the Strait of Hormuz and stating that consequences would follow within 48 hours if demands were not met.

The downed aircraft, identified by Iran as an F-15E Strike Eagle, was reportedly one of two targeted on Friday. One crew member was rescued, while the other remains unaccounted for. Iranian authorities have announced a reward for information leading to the missing pilot. If confirmed, this would mark the first loss of a US aircraft over Iranian territory during the ongoing conflict, now in its sixth week, potentially increasing pressure on Washington to reconsider its strategy.

Iran’s joint military command also claimed it struck two Black Hawk helicopters the previous day, though this has not been independently verified. The war, which began with joint US Israel strikes on February 28, has resulted in heavy casualties, disrupted global markets, and driven up fuel prices while affecting key shipping routes. Despite earlier assertions by Trump that Iran had been decisively weakened, hostilities have continued, including a reported drone strike that damaged the headquarters of Oracle in Dubai. Both sides have continued to target infrastructure, raising concerns over the widening impact of the conflict.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the LIVE updates on the conflict.