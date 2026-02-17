Advertisement
  3. Dhurandhar 2 makers, Aditya Dhar's production house face heat as BMC seeks to blacklist studio

Reported By Sachin Chaudhary  Edited By Anindita Mukhopadhyay  
Published: ,Updated:

Dhurandhar 2 has come under scrutiny after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials flagged multiple rule violations during the film’s shoot. Aditya Dhar's film will release on March 19, 2026.

New Delhi:

The makers of Dhurandhar 2 are facing fresh trouble after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials flagged multiple violations during the film’s shoot. According to officials, rules were breached several times on set. In one instance, a gas cylinder was used for cooking food. In another, the shooting location was changed without informing the authorities.

Following these incidents, officials from BMC’s A Ward have written to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner, recommending that the concerned studio be blacklisted. As of now, no action has been taken on the request.

This is not the first issue linked to the film’s shoot. Earlier, Mumbai Police had also registered a complaint over the use of a drone on Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 set.

The developments have now put the film’s production, handled by JioStudios, under closer watch, even as officials wait for further action on the matter.

This is a developing story.

