'Military conflicts can't solve everything': PM Modi calls for dialogue to resolve Ukraine war, Mideast crisis

Stavanger (Norway) :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated his calls that military conflicts cannot help in finding a peaceful solution and all wars, including that in the Middle East, and the one between Russia and Ukraine, must be resolved via dialogue and diplomacy.

In a joint press briefing with his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Støre, the prime minister also called for an end to global terrorism, as he thanked Norway for standing with India in its fight against terror. He said India and Norway believe in rules-based global order.

"Friends, today the world is passing through a phase of instability and uncertainty. Whether it is Ukraine or West Asia, many regions across the world are witnessing conflict. At such a time, India and Europe are entering a new golden era in their relationship," he said.

In his remarks, he also spoke about the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and Europe, calling it a historic pact. He said the FTA is a blueprint for ensuring shared progress and prosperity between the two nations.

Besides, the FTA will attract USD 100 billion in investment into India and create over one million jobs in the next 15 years, he said.

He also stated that Norway is a "beautiful example" of harmony between nature and human progress. "On the important occasion of Norway’s Constitution Day tomorrow, I extend heartfelt greetings on behalf of the world’s largest democracy to the people of Norway, which is a strong and vibrant democracy," he said.

'India, Norway share common interests'

During the press meet, Støre said India and Norway share common interests and abide by common rules in the global community. On PM Modi's visit, he said it shows the increasing cooperation and the shared ambition between the two nations.

He said the trade between India and Norway has also doubled in the past 10 years, and they have also formalised several agreements. Støre also said India and Norway are working to increase opportunities for investment, innovation, and job creation in areas such as green technology, renewable energy, maritime services, and seafood.

"We are elevating our relationship to a Green Strategic Partnership, which provides a foundation to work together on knowledge, resources, and ambitions for the green transition, something both our countries depend on succeeding in," he said.

"We are signing a memorandum of understanding on developing high-quality, high-tech health services, as well as closer cooperation in digital health, artificial intelligence, research, and health technology. We are also deepening cooperation on digital development, including digital public infrastructure and digital public goods," he added.

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