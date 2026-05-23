MI announce replacements for Quinton de Kock and Raj Angad Bawa ahead of final clash of the season

New Delhi:

Five-time IPL (Indian Premier League) champions Mumbai Indians have come forward and announced the replacement signings of the injured duo of Quinton de Kock and Raj Angad Bawa. The side announced the signing of Mahipal Lomror and Ruchit Ahir as the replacements ahead of their final game of the season.

Mahipal Lomror comes into the side with a wealth of experience. The star from Rajasthan featured in the IPL from 2018 to 2024. He has amassed 527 runs to his name in the IPL and has taken one wicket to his name as well. He will be joining Mumbai Indians for their final game for Rs 15 lakh.

Furthermore, Ruchit Ahir has not played a single IPL game so far. He has played a total of 16 List A matches with 12 T20s as well. He has amassed 360 runs in List A cricket and has scored 333 runs in T20s as well. It could be interesting to see how he fares, considering he gets the chance on the side.

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Mumbai Indians will take on Rajasthan Royals next

Speaking of Mumbai Indians, the side is slated to take on Rajasthan Royals next. The two sides will meet at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in the 69th game of the tournament on May 24. While MI have been eliminated from the tournament, the side will be looking to spoil the party for Rajasthan Royals.

Notably, Rajasthan Royals will qualify for the playoffs of the competition if they manage to win the tie against Mumbai Indians, they will seal their spot in the top four. However, if Rajasthan Royals lose their clash against Mumbai Indians, the seat for the playoffs will be open for other sides as well. The Riyan Parag-led side will hope to put in a good show in the upcoming clash.

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