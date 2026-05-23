Rajasthan Royals sign Punjab's spinner as replacement for injured Ravi Singh

New Delhi:

In a major development for Rajasthan Royals, the side has come forward and announced the signing of Punjab’s all-rounder Emanjot Chahal as a replacement signing for Ravi Singh. It is worth noting that Ravi Singh has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

He has only featured in one game for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2026 when the side took on Delhi Capitals on May 17. As for Emanjot, the all-rounder is from Patiala, born in 2004. He has featured for Punjab across three first-class matches so far.

In the three matches, Emanjot has taken 11 wickets to his name. Furthermore, Chahal also amassed 83 runs to his name in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 game against Karnataka. Royals scooped him up before their last league stage game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on May 24.

Also Read: Why did Rachin Ravindra leave KKR camp before end of IPL 2026 season? New Zealand international reveals

Rajasthan Royals aim to make it to the playoffs

Speaking of Rajasthan Royals, the inaugural champions sit in fourth place in the standings. The side has 14 points to their name in 13 matches, and if they manage to win their next game, Royals will finish the league stage with 16 points and will secure their spot in the top four of the standings.

The side will take on Mumbai Indians next. The two sides will meet at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on May 24, with the five-time champions taking on Rajasthan Royals, while MI have nothing to lose, Rajasthan Royals will have to win the upcoming game, as a loss could jeopardise their season and put their qualification to the top four in serious doubt. It could be interesting to see how the side fares in the upcoming, and coming on the back of a win in their previous game, Royals will hope to put in a good showing.

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