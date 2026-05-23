'We are hungry' - Smriti Mandhana determined for T20 World Cup 2026 success in England

New Delhi:

The Indian team have left for England for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup. Defining all the odds, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side won the ODI World Cup at home in November and that should give the team plenty of confidence. A series win over Australia should only add to the momentum ahead of another major assignment.

Before flying out, senior batter Smriti Mandhana believes the current group has developed a stronger competitive edge and a deeper sense of purpose before the tournament begins next month.

"For sure, we would like to continue the good form which we've had, especially having the success in the 50-over format in the World Cup. And then, of course, WPL (Women's Premier League) was also good for a lot of players to get that experience, plus the T20 series in Australia," Smriti told the ICC.

"Having said that, with cricket, it's all about how you start again. But I feel more than anything, with this team, we are really hungry. Everyone looks very hungry in terms of doing the right things," she added.

Mandhana lauds India’s power-hitters

India’s T20 batting identity has also evolved considerably in recent seasons. The side now carries far more aggression through the middle and lower order, with players such as Richa Ghosh, Bharti Fulmali and Shafali Verma changing the pace of innings regularly. Harmanpreet Kaur’s long-standing attacking approach has further strengthened that shift.

Mandhana acknowledged that the side’s increasing batting depth has changed the way the top order approaches innings construction.

"I feel great as a batter top out of the order, we have so many power hitters coming in later. We can take our time. It has not been the typical strength for this Indian team. But now it's turning out to be our strength because we have the likes of Shafali, Richa. Harman, of course, has been doing this for a very long time. And even people like Jemimah or me, we know we can find a way around the same strike rate to play," she added.

Also Read: