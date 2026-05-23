Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart live: When and where to watch DFB Pokal final on TV and stream online in India?

Berlin:

The stage is set for the summit clash of the DFB Pokal, the domestic league cup of Germany. The final sees league champions Bayern Munich taking on VFB Stuttgart at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on May 23rd. It is worth noting that Bayern Munich are the heavy favourites coming into the clash, and the side will hope to top off the season with a win.

Notably, VFB Stuttgart finished the Bundesliga in fourth place and has qualified for the Champions League next season. The side could end up giving Bayern Munich a fight, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top as they take on each other in Berlin.

Bayern Munich have been the dominant side in Germany for years; the side will look to reclaim their dominance in the DFB Pokal final as well.

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Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart Broadcast Details

When is the Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart match?

Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart will be played on Saturday, May 23.

At what time does the Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart match begin?

The Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart match will begin at 11:30 AM IST.

Where is the Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart match being played?

The Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart football match will be played at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Where can you watch the Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart match on TV in India?

The match between Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart will not be broadcast on TV.

Where can you watch the Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart football match online on the FanCode app and website.

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