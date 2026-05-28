NEET paper leak kingpin PV Kulkarni gets notice on illegal construction, bulldozer action to follow

Beed:

Demolition action could soon be carried out against a luxurious building allegedly being constructed illegally by NEET 2026 paper leak mastermind P.V. Kulkarni in Maharashtra’s Beed city. The Beed Municipal Council had pasted a notice at the construction site, and the three-day deadline mentioned in the notice has now expired.

Municipal Chief Officer Shailesh Khadse also inspected the site on Wednesday. Authorities suspect that the construction may have encroached upon open public space and failed to leave the mandatory setback area along the roadside. Following the expiry of the notice period, civic officials may initiate demolition proceedings at any time.

Luxury Building Constructed Without Permission

According to municipal officials, the lavish building was allegedly being constructed using money earned through the NEET paper leak operation. The construction reportedly began without obtaining any approval from the municipal authorities.

Officials further suspect that public land may have been encroached upon during the construction process. Speaking over the phone, Chief Officer Shailesh Khadse said action would be taken as the builders had allegedly failed to comply with civic regulations, including leaving the required roadside space.

PV Kulkarni's role in NEET paper leak

P.V. Kulkarni, a retired chemistry lecturer, has been identified as the alleged mastermind behind the NEET paper leak case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested him from Pune in Maharashtra.

Originally from Latur district, Kulkarni was reportedly associated with the National Testing Agency (NTA) and involved in the NEET examination process. Investigators allege that he leaked question papers to coaching students and helped them memorise answers in advance.

Sources said the CBI has questioned Kulkarni not only about the NEET 2026 leak but also about every examination paper he was allegedly involved in setting before his arrest. Agencies suspect he may also have links to the 2024 paper leak and other similar cases.

How Students Were Approached

According to sources, Kulkarni and his associate Manisha Waghmare systematically approached students across Pune and several parts of Maharashtra. Investigators believe the network exploited students based on their financial or academic vulnerabilities.

The organised racket allegedly operated through a chain-like system, including seminars held in some locations to identify and recruit candidates. Older students and youths from different academic streams were reportedly used as agents to contact aspirants. Sources added that many of these agents were from engineering backgrounds.

Reported by Aamir Hussain