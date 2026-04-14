China fires 'don't interfere' warning to US over Strait of Hormuz blockade

Beijing:

China has issued a sharp warning to the United States over its decision to impose a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, urging Washington not to interfere in Beijing’s ties with Iran.

Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun on Monday said China would continue to honour its trade and energy commitments with Tehran, adding that Chinese vessels would keep operating in the region despite rising tensions.

"Our ships are moving in and out of the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. We have trade and energy agreements with Iran. We will respect and honour those agreements and expect others not to interfere in our affairs," he said.

He also maintained that Iran controls the Strait and that it remains open for Chinese vessels.

The warning came after at least two oil and chemical tankers were forced to turn back following the US naval blockade, according to maritime tracking data. One vessel, Rich Starry, which had listed China as its destination, reportedly reversed course within minutes of the blockade taking effect, data from MarineTraffic showed.

The waterway is vital for China, supplying nearly 40 per cent of its oil and at least 30 per cent of its LNG needs.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important energy corridors, carrying a significant share of global oil shipments. Any disruption in the region has immediate consequences for global markets and energy security.

The United States enforced the blockade on Monday, with President Donald Trump announcing that vessels entering or leaving Iranian ports would be stopped. He also warned Iran’s naval forces that any “fast attack” boats approaching US ships would be “eliminated”.

“If any of these ships come anywhere close to our blockade, they will be immediately eliminated, using the same system of kill that we use against the drug dealers on boats at sea,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The US Central Command said the blockade would apply to all vessels entering or exiting Iranian ports. In a statement, CENTCOM said the measure would be enforced impartially against ships of all nations using ports and coastal areas, including those along the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

The move follows the collapse of talks between the US and Iran, which had aimed to reach an agreement after a temporary ceasefire.

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