UP government hikes minimum wages in major relief for workers, highest pay raise in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Noida:

In a major decision following the workers' protest in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday announced an interim increase of up to 21 per cent in wages for skilled and unskilled workers. The revised wages, effective from April 1, are applicable across the state, with the highest increase implemented in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad. The government said the move is aimed at addressing concerns among workers while maintaining a balance between labour welfare and industrial stability.

Revised wage structure

According to an official notification, the monthly wage for unskilled workers has been set at Rs 11,313.65, and a daily wage at Rs 435.14. Semi-skilled workers; monthly and daily wages have been fixed at Rs 12,446 and Rs 478.69, respectively. For skilled workers, the revised wages are Rs 13,940.37 per month and Rs 536.16 per day.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Minimum wage slabs announced by UP government

The state government clarified that reports claiming a minimum wage of Rs 20,000 are misleading. It added that the Centre is currently working on implementing a national minimum wage framework under the Labour Code, aimed at ensuring fair and uniform wages across states.

Protests in Noida

The announcement comes after unrest in Noida, where workers staged protests on Monday in areas including Phase 2 and Sector 63. Amid confusion and rumours regarding wage revisions, some groups vandalised vehicles and set a few on fire.

Authorities responded by initiating action against those involved in the violence. The Principal Secretary for Labour was sent to Noida to address concerns and dispel misinformation surrounding wage changes.

District Magistrate Medha Roopam and other officials also began discussions with labour organisations to restore calm and clarify the government’s position.

Balancing labour and industry

The government stated that its approach is to strike a balance between the interests of workers and industries. It described the current hike as an interim measure, noting that further revisions could follow once the new labour codes are fully implemented.

Future wage adjustments are expected to be based on recommendations from the wage board. The Chief Minister also assured workers of consideration regarding bonuses and allowances, along with measures to ensure the safety of women workers.

At the same time, the administration has directed strict action against illegal activities and those spreading misinformation.