BJP's Prasann Chand Mehta wins Jodhpur mayor poll, Sunil Kothari and Ansuiya Goswami win Jaipur, Kota

Jaipur:

In a significant development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Prasann Chand Mehta was elected as the mayor of the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation, Sunil Kothari from BJP was elected as the mayor of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation, and BJP leader Anusuiya Goswami was elected as the mayor of the Kota Municipal Corporation.

Prasann Chand Mehta elected mayor of Jodhpur Municipal Corporation

BJP's Prasann Chand Mehta was elected as the mayor of the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation on Friday. As per the reports, the BJP received 53 votes out of 100 Jodhpur councillors. The Congress candidate received 47. Thus, BJP's Prasann Chand Mehta won by a margin of 6 votes. This victory by a margin of just 6 votes is considered a close contest.

Prasann Chand expresses gratitude

After being elected as the mayor of Jodhpur Municipal Corporation, Prasann Chand Mehta said, "Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, BJP state president Madan Rathore, and organisation general secretary Ajay Kumar trusted me and elected me for the post of mayor to serve the people of Jodhpur. I have lived up to their expectations and hopes. Today, we have won by securing 53 votes."

He continued, "I feel I got 100 out of 100 votes, because after becoming mayor, the entire councilor family is my family. Whatever development work needs to be done, I will take everyone along. First of all, Diwali is coming, so Jodhpur city will be kept clean and tidy. Roads will be cleaned and excellent lighting will be provided."

Sunil Kothari elected Mayor of Jaipur Municipal Corporation

Sunil Kothari from the Bharatiya Janata Party was elected as the mayor of Jaipur Municipal Corporation on Friday. According to the available information, the BJP has got 89 votes. On the other hand, the Congress party got 60 votes. Voting was held in 150 wards for the mayor election of Jaipur Municipal Corporation. The counting of votes took place on September 15. Now the councillors have voted and elected their mayor. The councillors have elected BJP's Sunil Kothari as the mayor of Jaipur Municipal Corporation with a huge majority.

Sunil Kothari to meet workers today

Sunil Kothari has expressed his gratitude after being elected as the mayor of Jaipur. In a post on the social media platform Facebook, Sunil Kothari wrote, "Newly elected Jaipur Mayor Sunil Kothari will be present today on 25th September 2026, at 7:00 pm, to cordially meet all workers, friends and family members. Venue: Tilak Nagar Enclave, in front of Eshta Academy, Surya Marg, Tilak Nagar, behind LBS College, Jaipur. You are all cordially invited. Please come and give your love and blessings."

Sunil Kothari expresses gratitude to workers

Earlier, after filing his nomination, BJP's Sunil Kothari thanked party leaders, elected representatives, and grassroots workers. Kothari said he has been entrusted with the responsibility of Jaipur's development and said he will work to advance the party organisation and the city, as well as bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and plans to every household.

It should be noted that the elections for the 150 wards of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation saw a contest between the BJP, Congress, independent, and rebel candidates. Around 2.433 million voters were registered for the Jaipur Municipal Corporation elections this time. Of these, approximately 63.55 percent exercised their franchise. The councillor election results were announced on September 15th, after which all eyes were on the mayor's post, which became clear today.

Anusuiya Goswami elected mayor of Kota Municipal Corporation

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anusuiya Goswami was on Friday elected as mayor of the Kota Municipal Corporation. According to reports, Congress councilors cross-voted in the mayoral election, resulting in Anusuiya Goswami being elected mayor of Kota. As per reports, the BJP received 65 votes, while the Congress received only 35.

Where did cross-voting take place?

Two of the four independents had already come out in support of BJP candidate Anusuiya Goswami. Despite this, Goswami received 65 votes. This means the BJP candidate received 6 more votes than the 59 total, which includes the 57 BJP councillors and two supporting independents. On the other hand, the Congress candidate received 35 votes, while Congress had 39 councillors. This means the Congress received 4 votes less than the declared number. It is not possible to reveal which councillor voted for whom in the secret ballot, but the mathematics of the results clearly point to cross-voting.

(With inputs from Shekhar Vyas)

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