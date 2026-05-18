10 killed in van-truck collision in UP's Lakhimpur, PM, CM express grief; ex gratia announced

Lakhimpur:

As many as 10 people lost their lives after a van collided head-on with a truck on the Sisaiya-Lakhimpur National Highway (NH) in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur, said the police on Monday. The accident happened between Unchgaon and Bharehta villages earlier in the day.

An official said the van was travelling to Sisaiya from Lakhimpur when it collided with the truck coming from the oppositive direction. All 10 people in the van, nine passengers and the driver, were killed.

Of the 10 deceased, six were from the Bahraich district. They were identified as Jaiveer Singh (25), Pawan Kumar (23), Sohan (21), Rajesh Goyal (45), Sahajram (35) and Pappu (18).

Three - Adnan Khan (19), Julekha (55) and Kailash (40) - were the Lakhimpur Kheri district, while one - Gayatri Vaishya (44) - was from the Sitapur district.

President, PM, CM express grief

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed grief over the incident, praying for those who were killed. President Murmu, in an X post in Hindi, said he is "extremely heartbreaking" by the incident.

"I express my deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident. I pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured," she said.

PM Modi also said he was pained by the mishap and also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF for next of kin of each deceased. The injured, meanwhile, would be given Rs 50,000.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the incident "heart-wrenching" and "deeply distressing", offering condolences to the families of the deceased. "I have directed the local administration to provide prompt and adequate assistance to the victims. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed souls a place at his divine feet and to bestow a speedy recovery upon the injured," he said on X.

Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya also condoled the tragedy. "The loss of lives resulting from the road accident in Lakhimpur Kheri district is deeply tragic and heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences go out to the bereaved families," he said.

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