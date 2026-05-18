Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Maharashtra
  3. 13 killed, 20 injured in Maharashtra's Palghar highway crash; CM Fadnavis announces Rs 5 lakh aid

13 killed, 20 injured in Maharashtra's Palghar highway crash; CM Fadnavis announces Rs 5 lakh aid

Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: ,Updated:

The accident took place when the tempo, packed with passengers travelling for the family function, crashed into the trailer on the busy highway. Several injured victims were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, with some reported to be in critical condition.

Breaking News
Breaking News Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

 

At least 13 people lost their lives and around 20 others were injured after a tempo carrying guests to an engagement ceremony met with a devastating accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Monday evening. The accident took place near Dhanivari village when the passenger tempo was hit by a speeding container trailer, triggering a major tragedy that has shocked the state.

Tempo carrying family guests hit by trailer 

According to preliminary information, the Eicher tempo was carrying around 30 to 40 passengers who were travelling for a family engagement function. At around 4 pm, the vehicle was moving along the Mumbai-Gujarat route when a container trailer coming from the opposite direction reportedly rammed into the left side of the tempo with great force.

Officials said a motorcycle also came under the impact during the collision.

Rescue teams rush to spot

Soon after the crash, police, local authorities and rescue teams reached the spot and launched relief operations. Injured passengers were pulled out of the damaged vehicle and shifted to nearby hospitals.

Fourteen injured people were admitted to Vedanta Hospital in Dahanu, while others were taken to Kasa Sub-District Hospital for treatment. Some of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

CM announces compensation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who died in the accident. The Chief Minister also said instructions had been given to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured victims. He added that the state administration was closely monitoring the situation.

Victims identified

Officials released the names of the 13 people who lost their lives in the accident:

  1. Suresh Ratna Lakhat
  2. Pandu Ganpat Lakhat
  3. Kalu Govind Lakhat
  4. Sunil Arjun Dandekar
  5. Chima Govind Kurhada
  6. Namita Vitthal Dandekar
  7. Sarika Santosh Lakhat
  8. Ayush Sitaram Lakhat
  9. Sagar Namdev Shende
  10. Vandana Shivram Valvi
  11. Saloni Shivram Valvi
  12. Ajay Ahadi
  13. Riyanshi Santosh Lakhat

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra
Breaking News Maharashtra Palghar Palghar Accident Maharashtra Accident Fadnavis Maharashtra Chief Minister
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\