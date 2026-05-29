Abohar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes begins

New Delhi:

Counting of votes for the Abohar municipal corporation begins deciding the fate of candidates across all 50 wards. Known as the “California of Punjab” because of its massive kinnow production and strong agricultural economy, Abohar remains one of the state’s most politically important urban centres. The civic poll is being viewed as more than just a municipal election, with major parties treating it as an indicator of public mood before the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The contest has seen a direct fight between the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, making the counting process one of the most closely tracked developments in Punjab politics today.

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