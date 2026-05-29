May 29, 2026
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Abohar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes begins

Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Updated:

Counting of votes for the Abohar Municipal Corporation elections is underway as political parties await results in one of Punjab’s most closely watched civic contests. The 50-ward corporation will witness a fierce battle between AAP, BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal.

Abohar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE
Abohar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE Image Source : INDIA TV
New Delhi:

Counting of votes for the Abohar municipal corporation begins deciding the fate of candidates across all 50 wards. Known as the “California of Punjab” because of its massive kinnow production and strong agricultural economy, Abohar remains one of the state’s most politically important urban centres. The civic poll is being viewed as more than just a municipal election, with major parties treating it as an indicator of public mood before the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. The contest has seen a direct fight between the Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal, making the counting process one of the most closely tracked developments in Punjab politics today.

Stay tuned with INDIA TV for all the LIVE updates on Abohar Municipal Corporation Election Results...

 

Live updates :Abohar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 LIVE

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  • 9:12 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    AAP leads early trends across Punjab

    Early counting trends in the Punjab Municipal Corporation Elections 2026 show the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) taking a strong lead across multiple civic bodies. According to trends available till 9:10 am, AAP has secured wins and leads in 94 wards, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) stands at 28. Independents are also showing a notable presence with 22 wins and leads, followed by Congress at 16 and BJP at 6 as counting continues across Punjab.

  • 8:33 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    AAP wins 63 seats unopposed across Punjab

    The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already secured a strong early lead in the civic polls, with 63 candidates elected unopposed across different wards in the state. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has managed to win nine wards without a contest, while the Congress has also opened its account with one unopposed victory so far. 

  • 8:20 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Abohar Municipal Corporation election 2026: Complete ward-wise candidate list

    Ward 1
    Madan Lal (AAP)
    Deepak Salhotra (INC)
    Sukhwinder Singh (SAD)
    Dharamvir (BJP)
    Ward 2
    Sangeet Kour (AAP)
    Anjana (INC)
    Sangeeta Rani (BJP)
    Ward 3
    Manjeet Singh (AAP)
    Kashmir Singh (INC)
    Ravinder Singh (SAD)
    Dalbeer Singh (BJP)
    Ward 4
    Maya Rani (AAP)
    Amandeep Kaur Sandhu (SAD)
    Renu (BJP)
    Rajwinder Kaur (IND)
    Ward 5
    Ramesh Kumar (AAP)
    Simarjeet Kaur (INC)
    Ranjeet (SAD)
    Sewa Singh (BJP)
    Ward 6
    Saroj Rani (AAP)
    Manjeet Kaur (SAD)
    Lachhmi Devi (BJP)
    Ward 7
    Roshan Lal (AAP)
    Satinderpal Singh (SAD)
    Manohar Lal (BJP)
    Ward 8
    Sunita Kamboj (AAP)
    Rimpy Kaur (SAD)
    Rikul Sharma (BJP)
    Lakhwinder Kaur (IND)
    Ward 9
    Manish Kumar (AAP)
    Gurnam Singh (SAD)
    Deepak Kumar Chhapola (BJP)
    Ward 10
    Gurpreet Kaur (AAP)
    Rajwanti (BJP)
    Ward 11
    Daljit Singh (AAP)
    Ramanpreet (INC)
    Harmanpreet Singh (BJP)
    Ward 12
    Sama Rani (AAP)
    Pooja Rani (BJP)
    Mamta Taneja (IND)
    Ward 13
    Manoj Kumar (AAP)
    Ajit Singh (SAD)
    Ashish Kumar (BJP)
    Reshma Rani (IND)
    Ward 14
    Saroj (AAP)
    Smt Sheela (INC)
    Kaanta Rani (BJP)
    Ward 15
    Deepak Kumar (AAP)
    Brij Lal (INC)
    Bheam Raj (SAD)
    Mainpal (BJP)
    Ward 16
    Kiran (AAP)
    Kiranjeet Kaur (INC)
    Veerpal (SAD)
    Kalawanti Devi (BJP)
    Ward 17
    Balwinder Kumar (AAP)
    Rajinder Kumar (INC)
    Surinder Kumar (BJP)
    Ward 18
    Ramesh Kumar (AAP)
    Amar Chand (BJP)
    Ward 19
    Santosh Rani (AAP)
    Nisha (SAD)
    Bimla Rani (BJP)
    Ward 20
    Nirmla Devi (AAP)
    Sakuntla Devi (INC)
    Nirmala (SAD)
    Reena Rani (BJP)
    Ward 21
    Vinod Kumar (AAP)
    Anil Kumar (INC)
    Seeta Ram (SAD)
    Arun Kumar (BJP)
    Ward 22
    Sakuntla Devi (AAP)
    Raj Rani (INC)
    Sonu Rani (BJP)
    Sheetal Rani (IND)
    Ward 23
    Anjali (AAP)
    Tanuj Malhotra (INC)
    Sukhmander Singh Sagu (SAD)
    Renu Bala (BJP)
    Ward 24
    Amarjeet Kaur (AAP)
    Isha Rawal (INC)
    Smt Renu Rani (SAD)
    Kavita Sharma (BJP)
    Ward 25
    Manish Kumar (AAP)
    Shalinder Kumar (INC)
    Sneh Lata (BJP)
    Ward 26
    Sunita Rani (AAP)
    Neelam Rani (INC)
    Suman Narula (BJP)
    Ward 27
    Nitin Kumar (AAP)
    Rahul Kumar (INC)
    Navdeep Singh (SAD)
    Mukesh Kumar (BJP)
    Ward 28
    Julie Rani (AAP)
    Param Pal (INC)
    Neelam Devi (SAD)
    Guddi Devi (BJP)
    Ward 29
    Ankit (AAP)
    Kaushal Kumar (INC)
    Partap Singh (SAD)
    Surya Parkash Yadav (BJP)
    Sukhwinder Singh (IND)
    Suraj (IND)
    Ward 30
    Lalit Shakya (AAP)
    Sani (INC)
    Krishan Kumar (SAD)
    Satyawan (BJP)
    Bharat (IND)
    Ward 31
    Simran Sethi (AAP)
    Pooja Rani (SAD)
    Sukhvinder Kour (BJP)
    Ward 32
    Sneh Lata (AAP)
    Rekha Rani (INC)
    Kanta Rani (BJP)
    Ward 33
    Jagpal (AAP)
    Shri Ram Nuniwal (INC)
    Vikram Singh (SAD)
    Vinay Kumar (BJP)
    Ward 34
    Sunita (AAP)
    Sunita (SAD)
    Sonia Middha (BJP)
    Payal (IND)
    Usha Rani (IND)
    Ward 35
    Nitin Kumar (AAP)
    Gurjant Singh (SAD)
    Yadwinder Singh Brar (BJP)
    Sukhdev Singh Brar (IND)
    Ward 36
    Manju Bala (AAP)
    Parveen Nagpal (BJP)
    Ward 37
    Surinder Kumar Vij (AAP)
    Sanjeev Kumar (INC)
    Mangat Rai Bathla (BJP)
    Rakesh Khurana (IND)
    Som Parkash Madan (IND)
    Ward 38
    Harkiran Kaur (AAP)
    Neelam Rani (BJP)
    Ward 39
    Rakesh Kumar Kakkar (AAP)
    Subash Chander (INC)
    Deepak (SAD)
    Prem Kumar (BJP)
    Ward 40
    Savita Rani (AAP)
    Asha Rani (BJP)
    Ward 41
    Vijay Kumar (AAP)
    Deepak Gawri (SAD)
    Anuj Kumar (BJP)
    Ward 42
    Sukhwinder Kaur (AAP)
    Namita Setia (BJP)
    Ward 43
    Ishan Gupta (AAP)
    Sushama (SAD)
    Shri Krishan (BJP)
    Ward 44
    Suman (AAP)
    Sapna Devi (INC)
    Gurdev Kaur (SAD)
    Veena Rani (BJP)
    Ward 45
    Boor Singh (AAP)
    Raj Kumar (INC)
    Tara Rani (SAD)
    Vijay Kumar Chhabra (BJP)
    Ward 46
    Reshma Bai (AAP)
    Bhagvanti (INC)
    Parvati (SAD)
    Rani Aneja (BJP)
    Ward 47
    Dinesh Salhotra (AAP)
    Prem Kumar (INC)
    Kushal Kumar (SAD)
    Om Parkash (BJP)
    Ward 48
    Veena Devi (AAP)
    Manju Rani (SAD)
    Mamta (BJP)
    Ward 49
    Ganesh Kumar (AAP)
    Raju (INC)
    Madan Lal (BJP)
    Ward 50
    Smt Maya Devi (AAP)
    Sushma (INC)
    Komal Rani (BJP)

  • 8:18 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    BJP banking on traditional urban vote base

    The BJP has fielded strong candidates in trader-dominated and Hindu-majority wards, hoping to retain influence in key urban pockets of Abohar.

  • 8:18 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    AAP contesting aggressively across all major wards

    The ruling Aam Aadmi Party has fielded candidates in almost every ward of the Abohar Municipal Corporation, signalling an aggressive push to expand its urban footprint in Punjab.

  • 8:11 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    175 candidates in fray across 50 wards of Abohar Municipal Corporation

    A total of 175 candidates are contesting across 50 wards in the Abohar Municipal Corporation election, making this one of the most competitive civic battles in the region this year.

  • 8:01 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Counting underway in Abohar Municipal Corporation

    Counting of votes for the Abohar Municipal Corporation election began at 8 AM amid tight security arrangements across Fazilka district.

  • 7:59 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Heavy security deployed at counting centres

    Authorities deployed police personnel and monitoring teams at counting centres to ensure smooth and peaceful counting. 

  • 7:58 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    BJP looking to retain urban influence

    BJP leaders are hopeful of strong performances in trader-dominated and Hindu-majority wards of Abohar, where the party has traditionally enjoyed urban support.

     

  • 7:56 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Abohar Municipal Corporation has 51 wards

    The civic body consists of 51 wards, making 26 seats the likely majority mark for control of the corporation. 

  • 7:51 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Abohar's civic poll seen as mini semi-final before 2027 Punjab elections

    Political observers are closely watching Abohar as Punjab’s urban local body elections are being viewed as a major test before the 2027 Assembly elections. 

  • 7:45 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Multi-cornered contest keeps parties on edge

    Candidates from the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal are locked in a fierce contest across Abohar. 

  • 7:38 AM (IST)May 29, 2026
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Counting of votes to begin at 8

    Counting of votes for the Abohar municipal corporation will begin in a short while from now deciding the fate of candidates across all 50 wards. 

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Punjab Municipal Corporations Punjab Elections Punjab Election Results Abohar Civic Poll Civic Poll Result BJP AAP Akali Dal
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