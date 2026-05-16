How can CSK qualify for IPL 2026 playoffs after drubbing to LSG in Lucknow?

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings' chances for the IPL 2026 playoffs took a dent when they suffered a drubbing to the Lucknow Super Giants in their 12th match of the tournament on Friday, May 15. The Super Kings had a chance to enter the top four with a win over LSG in the reverse fixture at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, but were blown away by Mitchell Marsh.

Marsh mauled the CSK bowling attack, smashing sixes all around the park as he made the 188-run target look like a dwarf. He slammed a jaw-dropping 90 from just 38 balls, laced with seven sixes and nine fours. He spared no one that came his way, but had a special liking for CSK's star bowler Anshul Kamboj, whom he hit for 32 runs in only 10 balls, including four sixes in a row.

While Marsh could not be there to see LSG through, the damage he had done was almost irreversible. There was a minor hiccup when CSK struck thrice in quick succession, but Nicholas Pooran smashed four straight sixes of Kamboj to take the team home.

How can CSK qualify for playoffs?

The loss has dented CSK's chances of a top-four finish. They have now slipped from the fifth place to the sixth spot in the points table. The five-time champions have two games remaining - one against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home and the other against the Gujarat Titans away from home. They currently have 12 points from 12 matches.

If CSK win their remaining two games, they will get to 16 points. This will not officially confirm their place in the playoffs as four teams can still go past that mark. But that scenario will not be easily achieved. CSK will almost ensure a playoff spot if they win their remaining two games.

They can even qualify on 14 points if Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings lose their remaining games and Kolkata Knight Riders win no more than two matches, and Delhi Capitals win only one or if they win both, their NRR must not be greater than that of CSK.

Everything is not in CSK's hands now, but if they win their next two games, they should be through to the playoffs unless something dramatic happens.