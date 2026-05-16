Punjab Kings address Arshdeep Singh's social media drama amid run of poor form

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings, despite getting off to a stellar start for the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 season, have fallen down a steep hill. The side has not lost five straight games in the tournament and is on the verge of elimination as well. The side can't afford losses anymore.

Furthermore, with the on-field drama, the problems have continued for the side off the field as well. The team’s star pacer Arshdeep Singh has been at the centre of controversy after he made some remarks against Mumbai Indians’ Tilak Varma.

Speaking on the same, Andrew Leipus, the head of sports science for the franchise, came forward and talked about the internal situation with Arshdeep Singh.

“I don't follow a lot of social media myself, so I know there's been a bit of chatter behind the scenes of various things going on, vlogging and whatnot. I'm not across that. In terms of his behaviour, Arsh is pretty much a flat line. He's not up or down. He gives his best out there. We've been working together a little bit, and looking at his body, there may be restrictions that could be a reason for some of his performances being up and down. We think we've hit on a bit of a winner there,” Leipus said.

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Punjab Kings to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru next

Speaking of Punjab Kings, the side will look to get back to winning ways as soon as possible. However, they face a tough task as they take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru next. The two sides will meet in Dharamsala in the 61st game of the tournament on May 17th.

While RCB are in a comfortable spot in the standings, Punjab Kings are in fourth and will look to put in a good showing as they take on the in-form RCB next.

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