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  4. Splitsvilla 16 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Mischief Makers Uorfi and Nia bring 'Katghara' for finalists
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Splitsvilla 16 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Mischief Makers Uorfi and Nia bring 'Katghara' for finalists

Written By: Twinkle Gupta
Updated:

MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 grand finale is here. Hosted by Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone, the show will get its winner on May 16, 2026. Follow live updates, finalists, and key moments from the show here.

Follow Splitsvilla 16 grand finale live updates here.
Follow Splitsvilla 16 grand finale live updates here. Image Source : JioHotstar
New Delhi:

The second part of MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 grand finale is now streaming online. Hosts Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone have started the show by introducing the ex-contestants and the four finalists on stage. As the show begins, Mischief Makers Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma introduce a 'Katghara' segment for the finalists, where they will address controversies related to the show outside the villa.

The couple reality show will crown its winner today, May 16, 2026. The finalists of Splitsvilla 16 include four couples: Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu and his partner Kaira, Yogesh and his partner Ruru, Sorab and Niharika, and Tayne and Soundharya.

Follow this live blog for all the updates from the Splitsvilla X6 grand finale night.

 

Live updates :Splitsvilla 16 grand finale live updates

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  • 7:37 PM (IST)May 16, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Splitsvilla 16 Grand Finale LIVE: Niharika Tiwari and Sorab Bedi respond to the allegations

    After the 'fake allegations' made against Niharika Tiwari and Sorab Bedi by Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma in the 'Katghara segment', the couple defended themselves, saying that, according to them, the allegations are not true.

  • 7:27 PM (IST)May 16, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Splitsvilla 16 Grand Finale LIVE: Mischief Makers Uorfi, Nia bring 'Katghara' for finalists

    Sunny Leone teases the audience about the winner as Nia Sharma and Uorfi Javed enter the stage with gifts for the finalists. They introduce the 'Katghara' segment, where contestants discuss events that happened outside the show. Niharika Tiwari and Sorab Bedi are the first couple to enter the Katghara for the discussion.

    India Tv - Niharika Tiwari and Sorab Bedi
    (Image Source : JIOHOTSTAR)Niharika Tiwari and Sorab Bedi at Splitsvilla 16 grand finale

     

  • 7:20 PM (IST)May 16, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Splitsvilla 16 grand finale Live: Nia Sharma and Uorfi Javed join the stage

    Host Sunny Leone teases the audience, asking who will emerge as the winner, as Nia Sharma and Uorfi Javed (Mischief Makers) join the stage, adding more excitement to the grand finale.

  • 7:11 PM (IST)May 16, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Splitsvilla 16 grand finale Live: Finalist couples enter the stage

    As the show begins, Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone welcome the four couples who have made it to the finale:

    1. Tayne De Villiers and Soundharya Shetty
    2. Sorab Bedi and Niharika Tiwari
    3. Ruru Thakur and Yogesh Rawat
    4. Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu and Kaira
  • 7:08 PM (IST)May 16, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Splitsvilla 16 grand finale live updates: Sunny Leone and Karan Kundraa welcomes ex-contestants

    Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra welcome the ex-contestants as they join the grand finale celebrations, adding nostalgia and excitement to the evening.

  • 7:03 PM (IST)May 16, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Splitsvilla 16 grand finale night begins

    The MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 grand finale night has officially begun.

  • 6:42 PM (IST)May 16, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Splitsvilla 16 winner countdown: 18 mins to go

    Splitsvilla 16 grand finale part 2 episode is all set to start from 7 pm today, May 16, 2026. The season also features guest 'Mischief Makers' like Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma, who add twists, challenges, and surprise drama to the game.

     

  • 6:36 PM (IST)May 16, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Splitsvilla 16 grand finale live: Who are the finalists?

    This year, four couples have made it to the finale. Take a look below:

    • Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu and Kaira
    • Yogesh Rawat and Ruru Thakur
    • Sorab Bedi and Niharika Tiwari
    • Tayne De Villiers and Soundharya Shetty
  • 6:32 PM (IST)May 16, 2026
    Posted by Twinkle Gupta

    Splitsvilla 16 grand finale live: When and where to watch

    Splitsvilla 16 grand finale part 2 will be aired on May 16, 2026 at 7 pm, on MTV India. However, viewers can also stream it on JioHotstar as well.

     

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