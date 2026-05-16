Splitsvilla 16 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Mischief Makers Uorfi and Nia bring 'Katghara' for finalists

New Delhi:

The second part of MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 grand finale is now streaming online. Hosts Karan Kundrra and Sunny Leone have started the show by introducing the ex-contestants and the four finalists on stage. As the show begins, Mischief Makers Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma introduce a 'Katghara' segment for the finalists, where they will address controversies related to the show outside the villa.

The couple reality show will crown its winner today, May 16, 2026. The finalists of Splitsvilla 16 include four couples: Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu and his partner Kaira, Yogesh and his partner Ruru, Sorab and Niharika, and Tayne and Soundharya.

Follow this live blog for all the updates from the Splitsvilla X6 grand finale night.