Court grants anticipatory bail to Khan Sir, his two bodyguards in Patna coaching firing case

Patna:

Patna court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in connection with the coaching institute firing case. The court also granted bail to Khan Sir's two bodyguards, who were accused of opening fire during the incident.

According to Khan Sir's lawyer, three staff members of the coaching institute also got anticipatory bail. "Six people have been granted bail. The judge first announced Khan Sir's anticipatory bail, followed by that of his three staff members," lawyer Arvind Kumar Mouar told reporters.

The court on Friday deferred its order on the anticipatory bail plea of Khan Sir in the case till July 13, citing the district judge's leave. On July 8, it had reserved the order after hearing final arguments from both sides.

What is the case?

The case stems from a firing incident in early June following the alleged vandalism of Khan Sir's coaching institute by a group of miscreants. Police registered a case against the management and staff of Gyan Bindu Coaching, leading to the arrest of several individuals, including Roshan Anand, the coaching institute's director.

Investigators later alleged that two of Khan Sir's bodyguards were seen firing into the air, following which Khan Sir was also named in the case, while the two security guards were arrested. The firearms used in the incident were seized and sent for forensic examination. However, Khan Sir was granted interim relief, with the court staying any coercive action or arrest against him.

The incident took place on the night of June 2 outside Faisal Khan, alias Khan Sir's, coaching institute in Patna. Initially, Khan Sir alleged that anti-social elements or a "coaching mafia" were behind the vandalism and firing outside his institute. However, after the matter gained widespread media attention, he later withdrew that claim.

The case drew further attention after Prince Yadav, the brother of Gyan Bindu Coaching director Roshan Anand, died in Nepal.

It is pertinent to note that Khan Sir has already secured interim relief from the court in the case, with coercive action against him remaining stayed while the investigation continues.

Khan Sir's institutes sealed in Prayagraj

Khan Sir had also made headlines when, following a fire at a coaching institute in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, officials raided and issued notices to several coaching institutes. During the inspection, the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) seized Khan Global Coaching after finding deficiencies. Khan Sir's coaching institute was operating in a three-story building.

According to PDA officials, the building housing Khan Global Classes had been sanctioned for commercial use. However, they said coaching institutes are classified as community service facilities, which require separate land-use approval under the applicable building and planning regulations. "The building has permission for commercial use, but the required approval for community facility land use was not obtained. Therefore, action has been taken in accordance with the rules," a PDA official said.

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