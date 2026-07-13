Greater Noida DM office receives bomb threat via email; police launch massive search operation

Greater Noida:

The District Magistrate's (DM) office in Greater Noida received a bomb threat via email which prompted an immediate security response from local authorities. As soon as the threat was reported, the Surajpur Police swung into action and launched a comprehensive search operation at the DM office premises to ensure the safety of officials and visitors.

Following the alert, multiple security agencies, including the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), Dog Squad, Fire Brigade and Anti-Sabotage (AS) Team, carried out an extensive search of the District Magistrate's office. According to the police, the entire premises were thoroughly inspected as part of standard security protocols.

No suspicious object found so far

Officials said that no suspicious or objectionable objects have been recovered during the search operation so far. The police have maintained a high level of vigilance and are continuing to monitor the situation as a precautionary measure.

Authorities have launched a technical investigation into the threatening email to trace its origin and identify those responsible. The cyber team is examining the email and other digital evidence to determine whether the threat was genuine or intended to create panic.

Security tightened around the DM office

Following the incident, security arrangements around the District Magistrate's office have been strengthened. Police remain on high alert, and additional precautionary measures have been put in place while the investigation into the email threat continues.

Earlier on July 3, the Delhi Police arrested a mentally challenged person from Uttar Pradesh for sending hoax bomb threat emails to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and an Air India flight, said officials. The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Nishant Tyagi, who is a resident of Ghaziabad.

Tyagi was tracked down using technical analysis and digital evidence, the police said. Upon questioning him, the investigators found that Tyagi studied through open schooling. He enrolled for graduation in 2010 but never completed his studies. They found that Tyagi was suffering from a mental illness for several years and has been undergoing treatment. An electronic device was seized by the police and is being examined; however, no suspicious material or explosives were recovered from his possession, the investigators added.

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