FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals: Schedule, match-ups, records, and all you need to know

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the semi-final stage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Four teams have made their way into the semi-finals of the mega event and will look to put in their best performance in hopes of reaching the summit clash of the tournament.

It is worth noting that the first semi-final will see Spain taking on France on July 15th, and England taking on defending champions Argentina in the second semi-final on July 16th.

Interestingly, all four sides have been in impeccable form in the tournament and would look to maintain their momentum as well. France has been extremely dominant so far, registering wins with big margins, and the side is looking like the biggest favourite going into the semis.

However, Spain, who are coming on the back of defeating Portugal and Belgium in their last two matches, will not be a side that would be easy to beat.

England look to maintain form against shaky Argentina

Furthermore, the second semi-final sees England taking on Argentina. Argentina have been registering close-shave wins against Cape Verde, Egypt, and Switzerland to reach the semi-finals. On the other hand, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane have been leading from the front, helping England reach the semis.

England would be looking to get the best out of their players to register a win against the defending champions, who have looked vulnerable in their last few matches.

FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals schedule:

Spain vs France, July 15th, 12:30 AM IST at the Dallas Stadium

England vs Argentina, July 16th, 12:30 AM IST at the Atlanta Stadium

Head-to-head records:

It is worth noting that Spain and France have only taken on each other once before in FIFA World Cup history. Back in 2006, back then, France managed to register a 3-1 victory against the side, and will look for a similar result.

On the other hand, England and Argentina share a rich history in the FIFA World Cup. Having taken on each other five times before. In the five matches that they have played, England has registered three wins, whereas Argentina has registered two wins.

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