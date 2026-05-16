Meet Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu: The contestant who won both Roadies XX Double Cross and Splitsvilla 16

New Delhi:

Indian reality TV personality and content creator Kushal Tanwar, aka Gullu, has continued his winning streak by winning MTV Splitsvilla Season 16 alongside his connection Kaira Anu. For the unversed, Kushal had also won MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross last year.

After winning hearts with his strong gameplay and bond on the show, Gullu has become a popular name among reality TV fans. Here's a look at who Kushal Tanwar is and his journey before lifting the Splitsvilla 16 trophy.

Who is Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu?

Kushal Tanwar is a content creator from Gurugram, Haryana. He completed his graduation in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (IHMCT), Pune, in 2022. He has participated in several reality shows, including MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross and the sixteenth season of the couple reality show MTV Splitsvilla. Notably, he won both shows with his strong and strategic gameplay.

Kushal Tanwar wins Roadies XX Double Cross

Last year, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu participated in MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross and represented Elvish Yadav’s gang. Apart from winning the trophy, he also received a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a Hero Karizma bike.

More about Kushal Tanwar

Talking about his social media presence, Kushal Tanwar enjoys a strong following of 1.3 million on Instagram. He shares comedy sketches, situational vlogs, fitness content, and glimpses of his personal life on social media.

This is a developing story.

Also Read: Splitsvilla 16 winner 2026: Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu and Kaira take title