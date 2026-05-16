Splitsvilla 16 winner 2026: Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu and Kaira take title

New Delhi:

Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu and Kaira has turned out to be the winner of MTV Splitsvilla 16. Thus, after several weeks of drama, love, and tough competition, the season of MTV Splitsvilla 16 has come to an end.

Along with winning the MTV Splitsvilla X6 trophy, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu and Kaira also won the amount of Rs 20 lakh. Tayne De Villiers and Soundharya Shetty finished as fourth runners-up, while Niharika Tiwari and Sorab Bedi secured the third position.

Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu and Kaira Anu wins Splitsvilla 16

Over the journey of four months, Gullu and Kaira won audience hearts with their chemistry and unwavering bond. Their journey became one of the season's most-loved stories, making their win a truly fan-favourite moment.

What did Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu say after lifting Splitsvilla 16 trophy?

Gullu aka Kushal Tanwar shared, "Thank you, guys, to everyone who supported me. I feel so good after winning. I feel like we were the deserving ones because if we look at the whole game journey - connection-wise, running the game, making alliances, no one did it better than us. Kaira and I had a bond since day one; she always supported me. Whenever there were tasks, she used to say, Mujhe tere liye jeetna hai aur tujhe jitana hai. Now that we look back at the end, it all feels worth it. I know people didn’t really like me much but as the show progressed, we became their favourites. Mujhe yeh ek cheez acchi lagi ki agar aap kisi ki nafrat ko pyaar mein badal do, toh sabse badi jeet wahi hoti hai!"

Kaira Anu said, "I can’t describe my happiness and I'm still trying to process all of this! What a beautiful and emotional journey it has been. Winning MTV Splitsvilla X6 - Pyaar Ya Paisa with Gullu feels unreal. We faced every challenge together, stayed strong through all the noise and knowing that the audience chose us for the first time makes this win even more special!"

Karan Kundrra added, "Sunny ke saath MTV Splitsvilla X6 - Pyaar ya Paisa co-host karne ka yeh safar honestly kaafi memorable raha! From the drama and connections to the competition, every contestant brought their A-game, whether it was finding a real connection or taking the trophy home. Big shoutout to Kaira & Gullu, who really stood out throughout the journey. Their chemistry, understanding and the way they handled everything together was amazing to watch. Well deserved, guys!"

Sunny Leone shared, "Every season of MTV Splitsvilla comes with its own mix of emotions, drama and connections and Season 16 was no different. Working with Karan, along with our amazing Mischief Makers - Nia Sharma and Uorfi, made this journey even more fun and exciting. What really stood out this season was Kaira & Gullu’s connection and the way they supported each other and stayed."

For this season, Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra added the element of 'Pyaar Ka Power', through which audiences were allowed to cast their votes on their favorite couple through the JioHotstar app.

Also Read: Splitsvilla 16 Grand Finale LIVE: Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu and Kaira lift winners trophy